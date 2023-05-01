‘Good Company’ student production embraces diversity, uplifts AAPI students in film industry

As the school year comes to an end, a female and minority-led capstone project has wrapped up a film that’s charting the path for aspiring minority student filmmakers at Penn State.

“Good Company,” a student-led production, tells the story of an investigative journalist who gets tangled in the process of writing an exposé on a love-matching program. The film’s premiere is 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the State College Theatre.

Cat Cao directed the short film for her two-semester narrative film class in the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications.

Cao (senior-film production) said diversity, equity and inclusion was one thing she wanted to focus on when the project first started — as her crew consists of 65% minority-identifying students and is led by two Asian American and Pacific Islander women.

“For one, I’ve really wanted to seek out a diverse cast and crew. Typically, when we look at film sets, I haven’t seen a wide range of diversity on a lot of them,” Cao said. “Here, a lot of the time, we feel so disconnected to the industry because we’re in the middle of Pennsylvania.”

Having a cultural component is essential to the project, Cao said, especially when the plot isn’t about racial identity.

“It’s an industry that’s heavily dominated by non-minority people, which is completely fine. I just think there’s so much that these people have to offer, and they just haven’t been given the chance,” Cao said.

Tusha Pham is Good Company’s director of photography, whose responsibilities include “spearheading” the camera and lighting departments as well as conveying the crew’s vision on screen.

Pham (senior-film production and Spanish) said they were looking to create a “commentary on modern love” and the ways in which technology “manipulates” it.

“In order to achieve the creative vision, I work closely with the director to storyboard and develop the aesthetics of the film, the mood of the film… basically the visual look of it,” Pham said.

For producer Sebastian Reyes, professionalism is at the forefront of the team’s efforts.

Reyes (senior-film production) said the production made him fall in love with filmmaking.

“One of the goals I had — and it was kind of in parts of Cat’s, too — was that we emulated the professional industry as much as we could,” Reyes said. “Another big thing was that our project is made up of a majority of POC students, so I wanted to make sure that being our demographic, we did an amazing job and showcase the potential of diversity in crews and how important representation is.”

Reyes said he thinks it’s “amazing” they have women in leadership positions, specifically Cao and Pham, as the crew is already so diverse.

“I think it’s because our lead is an Asian female, so to me, it’s just appropriate that we have two Asian females at the helm of our film in a leadership position. I think it gives the project an appropriate voice,” Reyes said. “I think if there’s anyone to tell the story of our main character Annika, it’s Cat and Tusha.”

Bringing AAPI voices to the film industry, and particularly Good Company, not only bears significance to the State College community but also to the Asian community, Pham said.

“I think it's important because we are also telling stories that maybe AAPI students aren't used to. Sometimes, we shy away from telling stories about love because, as for me personally, I grew up and my parents… didn't really talk about boyfriend-girlfriend relationships,” she said.

Pham said she feels like Good Company is “opening the door” to similar conversations and telling these stories to the community.

“Maybe our stories can connect with AAPI students in a different way, on a more personal note.”

