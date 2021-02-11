State College’s CATA buses will start their full spring 2021 operation on Monday, Feb. 15.

Routes, schedules, and fares are available to view at the official CATA website. Digital versions of ride guides can be accessed online, and the myStop app offers real time location tracking and arrival times.

Any passengers with question can contact CATA’s Customer Service Center, located at 108 E. Beaver Avenue and open from 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m.-4 p.m. weekdays. Passengers can also call a customer service representative at 814-238-2282.

