Four Diamonds supported child Rosalyn Miller celebrated the end of her treatment by ringing the bell at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital in April, according to a post on Four Diamonds' LinkedIn.

Miller was also able to audition for the judges of America’s Got Talent through the Make-A-Wish Foundation in August, according to the video.

She sang Avril Lavigne’s “We are Warriors,” which was “the song that inspired Rosalyn throughout her fight,” according to the video.

Diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at 3 years old, Rosalyn had her last treatment in March, the video said.

“I didn’t really like it but I got through it,” she said to NBC News.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE