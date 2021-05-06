Nick Vicidomini, a Four Diamonds child and dancer relations director for THON 2021, appeared on the 'Today' Show to discuss his experience Thursday.

In 2006, Vicidomini was diagnosed with lymphoblastic lymphoma.

"That's kind of when my life turned upside down," Vicidomini said on the 'Today' Show.

This also marked the beginning of Vicidomini's experience with Four Diamonds organization, which helped the Vicidominis pay for costs that insurance didn't cover for the treatment.

"It gives you hope. It gives you a little sense that you can have a regular life," Dennis Vicidomini, Nick's father, said.

In 2007, Vicidomini attended his very first THON.

"It was the best weekend of my life up to that point," Vicidomini said on the TODAY Show. "That was the first time since my diagnosis that I was treated like a kid."

Vicidomini said after that first experience, he made a promise to himself that he wanted to help others who were going through the same thing he was experiencing.

The show also featured the Schneiders, another family who was supported through the Four Diamonds. Grace, the Schneiders' 5-year-old daughter, was diagnosed with leukemia but has reached remission and is now at the maintenance phase of her treatment.

At the end of the feature, the two hosts, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Hager, brought Vicidomini on the show virtually and showed him the Schneider family as well as several healthcare workers. It was also announced that Subway would be donating $25,000 to THON.

