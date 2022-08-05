Penn State THON has announced the totals from this year’s Four Diamonds Mini-THON fundraising efforts, according to a release from Penn State Health.

Accumulated from five states' fundraising efforts, $5,778,903.93 was raised and donated to Four Diamonds, according to the release. The total was revealed at this year’s annual Four Diamonds Mini-THON Leadership Summit.

According to a Penn State release, $2,832,826.81 was raised in 2021. This year’s total more than doubled last year’s fundraising efforts, and these funds raised will be utilized at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital.

“We are so grateful for the remarkable young leaders whose energy, enthusiasm and unwavering dedication to conquering childhood cancer drive the Mini-THON movement,” Suzanne Graney, executive director of Four Diamonds, said in the release.

Mini-THON is another Four Diamonds program which takes place and is run in K-12 schools in Pennsylvania and surrounding states, and is modeled after Penn State’s IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon (THON), according to the release.

THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer, and this year is the organization's 50th anniversary.

