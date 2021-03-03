Alex Sheen was a guest speaker for the third and final virtual event of the 2021 Student Engagement EXPO on Wednesday evening.

Sheen is a well-known motivational speaker who has been featured on news programs such as Good Morning America and CNN. He often speaks about the importance of accountability and sticking to commitments.

Additionally, Sheen is the founder of "because I said I would," a nonprofit social movement "dedicated to better humanity through promises made and kept," according to Penn State News. He started the movement after his father, Al Sheen, died of cancer in September 2012.

According to Sheen, his father was a "man of his word."

"When he said he was going to be there for you, he showed up," Sheen said.

Sheen wrote his father's eulogy and titled it "because I said I would." After, he produced blank notecards with that phrase on them.

Sheen said he began mailing promise cards out around the world — free of cost — and soon enough was receiving more cards in a day than he could send out.

"The next thing that I would do would set off a chain of events to a scope of which I may never understand," Sheen said.

According to Sheen, since 2012, the organization has sent out 9.81 million promise cards to 153 countries — all by request.

At the event, Sheen spoke about promises that stood out to him, such as a man who promised to stop drinking and a child who promised to donate his hair.

“The promises we make in this life range wildly,” Sheen said.

According to Sheen, the organization started one of the largest volunteer face mask sewing operations in the state of Ohio, created an unemployment transition program, and is supporting grieving families through memorial projects and funds for funeral expenses during the pandemic.

Sheen encouraged all audience members to look at how their lives have changed for the better through hard times and to change their mindset to be more positive.

Sheen said there are three habits that can help people keep commitments through a crisis: saying no to commitments you cannot keep, calendaring your life and following a code of honor throughout your life.

The code of honor includes compassion, contemplation, accountability, self-control, sacrifice, honesty and hope. Sheen encouraged the audience to pick three to focus on and follow.

“This is about you — the promises you make and you keep,” Sheen said.

Sheen ended his speech with a quote from Mark Twain that helped him “recenter."

“The two most important days of your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why.”

