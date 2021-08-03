Former U.S. Postal worker Jessica Stover was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to mail theft from an investigation in 2018 involving mail intended for Penn State students.

Chief United States District Judge Matthew Brann placed Stover on a one-year probation and ordered her to pay an assessment of $100 and restitution of $350, due immediately.

Three Penn State students were mentioned in legal documents, and they will receive portions of the restitution for stolen mail. From "in or around January 2018 through on or about [Aug.] 31, 2018" Stover "embezzled letters, postal cards, packages and mail," the court documents said.

Stover changed her plea from "not guilty" to "guilty" on March 17 and was represented by Gerald Lord, a public defender in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The case concluded Tuesday after sentencing.

