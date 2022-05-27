Penn State’s College of the Liberal Arts denied tenure to professor Abraham Khan in March 2020.

In April 2021, he said he finally heard his request for a review of his tenure case had been denied by the university.

After initially believing his case was not relevant to a wider audience, according to Khan, he changed his mind after seeing patterns between his case and those of other professors around him.

Khan wrote an article on medium.com telling his side of the story called “What Happened at Penn State” on May 11.

He said he sees his case as an example of Penn State’s “general culture of secrecy,” and the university is “an institution that does not take kindly to criticism.”

A former assistant professor in the departments of African American studies and communication arts and sciences at Penn State, Khan will soon start teaching at the University of Arkansas after teaching for a year at Arizona State.

As a scholar, Khan studies the relationship between sports and American race politics, particularly “the way that athletes engage in political protests and the different paths by which that protest can be politically effective or produce concrete results.”

Khan wrote a book in 2012 called “Curt Flood in the Media: Baseball, Race, and the Demise of the Activist-Athlete,” which described how the media “proclaimed the end of athlete activism,” he said.

The National Communication Association gave Khan the Karl R. Wallace Memorial Award for scholarship in rhetoric and public discourse within 10 years of his Ph.D. He also received the Laurence and Lynne Brown-McCourtney Early Career Professorship in 2018.

He’s currently working on projects that surround what he calls the “renaissance of the activist-athlete,” which he said began around the time LeBron James and the Miami Heat wore hoodies to protest the killing of Trayvon Martin in 2012.

Khan wrote the Medium article when he did, partially because he said he believes there are similarities between his case and that of Oliver Baker, also a professor of African American studies.

Khan said there is a “through line” between his case and Baker’s and said Penn State attempting to fire Baker is a “seriously gross injustice.”

Each time Penn State is asked to comment on Baker’s case, according to Khan, it cites confidentiality requirements, which “protect the institution from external criticism.”

Khan said he also gained inspiration from Brian Flores and his lawsuit against the NFL.

Flores, the former head coach of the Miami Dolphins, is currently suing the NFL and several teams for racial discrimination in the hiring processes.

“If Brian Flores can challenge the NFL, I can explain some of the things that went down at the College of the Liberal Arts at Penn State,” Khan said.

Another reason Khan wrote his article was to discuss the “unraveling” of Penn State’s once strong department of African American studies, he said.

In 2019, the department of African American studies under department head Cynthia Young made a cluster hire of several faculty members that nearly doubled the size of the department, according to Young.

Khan said the cluster hire made the department the “envy” of African American studies in America.

Just three years later, Khan said the department is experiencing a “mass exodus.”

“Given how rapidly African American studies at Penn State grew, it seems to be shrinking at almost as quick a rate,” Khan said.

According to Khan, the department of African American studies’ tenure committee analyzed his dossier and recommended him for tenure.

The department heads of both the African American studies and communication arts and sciences departments, Cynthia Young and Denise Solomon, respectively, also recommended this, he said.

However, the College of the Liberal Arts’ Promotion and Tenure Committee evaluated the same dossier and did not recommend Khan for tenure. The College of the Liberal Arts Dean Clarence Lang agreed with this evaluation and did not grant Khan tenure.

In June 2021, Khan, along with lawyer Paul Skiermont, sent a letter to the university saying no attempt was made by Lang or the college’s Promotion and Tenure Committee to meet with Young or Solomon to discuss their divergence of opinion, as is required by Penn State tenure procedure, AC23.

In cases of disagreement between the Promotion and Tenure Review Committee and the dean, the regulation calls for consultation between the two, and the consultation may commence after previous reviews are complete and there’s a written recommendation.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

8 Penn State campuses reinstate masking policies Eight Penn State campuses will now require face masks due to being in counties with high lev…

Khan then petitioned the Faculty Senate’s Faculty Rights and Responsibilities Committee in October 2020 to investigate the malpractice.

According to Skiermont’s letter, the committee initially agreed to investigate, but Khan said he was not contacted for six months. In April 2021, Penn State Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs Kathleen Bieschke finally emailed Khan telling him the investigation was over.

According to Skiermont’s letter, Bieschke showed Khan evidence of AC23 consultation via her own email exchange with Keith Gilyard, who was the interim head of the department of African American studies at the time who had not reviewed Khan’s tenure dossier and had not recommended him for tenure.

Young was on administrative leave at the time.

Young said it seemed “odd” that Bieschke would contact Gilyard instead of her.

Though Penn State Executive Vice President and Provost Nick Jones said in a statement the university cannot discuss details on personal affairs due to confidentiality, he said “the university has a significantly different view of this matter.”

“We dispute the allegations… that the university violated any faculty rights in applying its promotion and tenure process to Dr. Khan,” the statement said.

Jones continued, reiterating “full confidence” in Penn State’s “robust and equitable” tenure procedures. He also highlighted Penn State’s “robust mentoring and coaching program for its tenure-line faculty, including mid-career faculty.”

The College of the Liberal Arts granted tenure to 11 “outstanding and diverse” faculty members, Jones said.

Additionally, Jones said Penn State is “fully committed to the success of its African American studies department.”

Penn State also has confidence that Lang, a professor of African American studies himself, “is providing the leadership and resources to sustain and grow the unit.”

Lang said via email he wanted to emphasize that “tenure and promotion include rigorous protocols that involve multiple levels involving both faculty and administrative review.”

Solomon said she was “surprised” when Khan was not given tenure and also confirmed that she was not consulted by either Lang or the College of the Liberal Arts’ Promotion and Tenure Committee.

However, she said Penn State’s processes of promotion and tenure are “fair and objective.”

Before a tenure decision after six years of scholarship, Penn State offers two tenure reviews every two years to eligible faculty, Solomon said.

She said it gives faculty two rounds of “feedback” on their dossiers, while some universities have only one third-year review.

“I think that really helps people know whether or not they're on a path that will be successful at Penn State,” Solomon said.

Referring to Khan’s case, though, Solomon said that “it doesn't appear on the surface that Penn State adhered to its own process of review.”

“Universities should have in place processes that allow it to catch and correct mistakes that it makes,” Solomon said. “Penn State has those processes. It's not clear to me that they unfolded as they should have in [Khan’s] case.”

If the required consultation between the tenure review levels had occurred, Solomon said the department heads would understand the college’s decision, and the college would understand why the department heads supported Khan.

“It's a process that I have always been appreciative of and that I've admired because it doesn't require the levels to agree, but it requires deliberation so that we can have understanding for why we disagree,” Solomon said.

She said there are always “a few” consultations every year as the college committee may diverge from the department heads’ recommendations.

Khan had little reason to not expect to receive tenure from Penn State given his Early Career Professorship and his Karl R. Wallace Award, Solomon said.

Solomon also said the tenure standard for the College of the Liberal Arts is to have one published book of “high quality.”

Khan’s book was the main reason for his award, according to Solomon, who said he had also published other articles and essays.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

“People who have one strong book in the humanities as well as other evidence of scholarly productivity are typically meeting the standard for tenure,” Solomon said.

Solomon also said when she became Khan’s department head in 2019, Khan told her he didn’t know what was required of him for tenure and that his former department head didn’t make him “aware of what he needed to do.”

As a part of his fourth-year review, former Dean of the College of the Liberal Arts Susan Welch told Khan he had to write a second book in order to receive tenure, giving him less than two years to do so.

Even so, by the time Khan submitted his final tenure dossier, he already had a second book under contract with a university press.

On top of losing his job with Penn State, a professor who is denied tenure is also barred from teaching at Penn State at all or at any of its commonwealth campuses, Solomon said.

Tenure is especially important, Solomon said, for professors like Khan who study social justice, race and protest.

“For someone whose scholarship is so significantly located within a controversial topic, the protection of tenure carries considerable weight,” Solomon said. “It allows him to undertake what could be publicly controversial scholarship with the knowledge that by doing ethical, appropriate research, he will not face termination.”

Solomon also said a denial of tenure automatically raises questions, sometimes even assumptions within a field of study, about whether a professor made scholarly errors, thus affecting their ability to find other positions.

Khan said via email he is confident about two things: “Scholars with more accomplished records than mine have been denied tenure at [Penn State] and its equivalents, and scholars with records less accomplished than mine have been granted tenure at [Penn State] and its equivalents.”

“No one who gets tenure thinks it's in the bag until all the paperwork is signed,” Khan said in the email. “The thing that caught me completely off guard was the nonchalance with which the university would recklessly disregard its own rules when it came to the processes by which both my tenure application and my petition for a rereview were handled. That caught me by surprise.”

Young said Khan helped her design courses and would speak at her first-year seminar.

“He shows up to things. He's willing to roll up his sleeves and get to work,” Young said. “He’s a great lecturer… a very enthusiastic member of the department.”

Young also called his Curt Flood book “first-rate.”

Both Young and Solomon said Lang could have recommended Khan for tenure in spite of the Promotion and Tenure Committee’s recommendation. They said in the last year of her deanship, Welch broke from the committee’s recommendations multiple times.

Khan said in his article that most African American studies programs in America tend to exist “under siege.”

He further said that one reason he came to Penn State was seeing a group of people committed “not simply to the survival of African American studies at Penn State but to the growth and thriving of [it].”

“In a span of about three years, it’s all falling apart,” Khan said.

Khan said he doesn’t know if the decline of the department is due simply to faculty receiving better job offers at other universities or if the College of the Liberal Arts has a “disinterest” in allowing African American studies to succeed.

Khan said universities tend to hire professors in a certain department when there’s an increase in students choosing majors within that department.

Khan said via email that he observed an increase during his time at Penn State, though he doesn’t know what has happened to the number of majors since the pandemic began.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Young said the department of African American studies has lost one associate professor, two assistant professors, one full professor and one postdoctoral researcher in the last two years.

“We're not a huge department,” Young said. “To lose that many people in such a short span of time is worrying to say the least.”

Because Black faculty are a minority, Young said, if a university hires capable Black scholars, the scholars will repeatedly receive offers from other institutions. If that university does not match these offers, the scholars will leave.

However, the arduous process of moving is an aspect in the hiring institution’s favor, she said. Moving and learning at a new university takes about a year, according to Young.

Penn State had an advantage after the 2019 cluster hire, Young said, in keeping African American studies professors because “a collection of scholars like that is rare.”

“If you’re lucky, [a collection of scholars like Penn State had in 2019] happens at a few, usually Ivy League institutions,” Young said.

Young said Penn State proved that it can support a large department of African American studies when it made the cluster hire.

Penn State was able to make such a hire by keeping its postdoctoral researchers and by working with other departments in the College of the Liberal Arts to hire “the kinds of scholars that were of interest to [the department of African American studies],” Young said.

Young said after the cluster hire, other universities started advertising cluster hires as well.

“Everybody knows that if you want to diversify your faculty at a historically white college, you have to hire in clusters,” Young said. “That's the only way you can create a community that feels welcoming to the scholar that you're trying to attract.”

Khan also said in his piece that his case is an example of Penn State’s, as well as other universities’ “surging reliance on contingent faculty” or faculty not on a tenure track.

Contingent faculty live “barely at a living wage with constant job insecurity,” Khan said.

Khan said universities tend to prefer contingent faculty because “they can get rid of them at any time, and they can pay [the contingent faculty] much less.”

Young said she doesn’t know what the future of the department of African American studies will be.

“There's a potential to have a great African American studies department, and we had it here for a short time,” Young said.

The more faculty members who leave the department, the more difficult it will be to teach students’ favorite courses and train graduate students, she said.

“If things continue the way they have, it will be a much weakened, much sparser department.”