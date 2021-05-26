Former Penn State President Graham Spanier's single misdemeanor conviction of endangering the welfare of children was upheld in court Wednesday for his alleged involvement in the Jerry Sandusky child molestation scandal, according to the Associated Press.

Judge John Boccabella ordered Spanier, 72, to serve at least two months in county jail near Penn State beginning July 9 followed by two months of house arrest on electronic monitoring, which addressed the motion filed Jan. 5 by the state attorney general's office asking for the sentence.

Additionally, Boccabella ordered two years of probation, a $7,500 fine and 200 hours of community service. He authorized Spanier to participate in work release.

In 2012, Sandusky was convicted of sexually abusing 10 boys through his now-defunct charity, the Second Mile.

Spanier was found guilty in May 2017 for his response to complaints that Sandusky "attacked a boy in a Nittany Lions football team shower" in 2001, according to the AP. Spanier was accused of concealing the crime in 2012, but the accusations were dismissed.

In 2019, Spanier was sentenced to spend at least two months in jail and two months on house arrest. The conviction was eventually removed by a federal magistrate judge.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro reinstated Spanier's jail sentence in December 2020.

“He made a mistake and he’s going to pay for his mistake, but I don’t consider him to be a danger to society as I would a criminal,” Boccabella said.

Spanier has faced several health issues, such as prostate cancer and open-heart surgery, but according to Senior Deputy Attorney General Patrick Schulte, the Centre County Correctional Facility will be able to handle Spanier's health issues.

According to the AP, Spanier has asked to be put on house arrest with electronic monitoring due to suffering from an advanced stage of prostate cancer.

The former president served 16 years before he was removed from his position following the arrest of Sandusky in November 2011. However, Spanier is still a tenured faculty member and university spokesperson at Penn State who is on administrative leave and not teaching classes, according to the AP.

