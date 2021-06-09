Former Penn State President Graham Spanier allegedly reported to jail early to serve his sentence regarding his alleged involvement in the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse case, according to the Associated Press.

The AP said Spanier, 72, is in custody at the Centre County Correctional Facility near Penn State's University Park campus, according to an online inmate locator.

As of now, it is unclear when Spanier exactly reported to jail, and his attorney declined to comment, according to the AP.

This comes after Spanier's single misdemeanor conviction of endangering the welfare of children that was upheld in court on May 26.

Judge John Boccabella ordered Spanier to serve at least two months in county jail near Penn State beginning July 9 followed by two months of house arrest on electronic monitoring, which addressed the motion filed Jan. 5 by the state attorney general's office asking for the sentence.

Additionally, Boccabella ordered two years of probation, a $7,500 fine and 200 hours of community service. He authorized Spanier to participate in work release.

In 2012, Sandusky was convicted of sexually abusing 10 boys through his now-defunct charity, the Second Mile.

Spanier was found guilty in May 2017 for his response to complaints that Sandusky "attacked a boy in a Nittany Lions football team shower" in 2001, according to the AP. Spanier was accused of concealing the crime in 2012, but the accusations were dismissed.

In 2019, Spanier was sentenced to spend at least two months in jail and two months on house arrest. The conviction was eventually removed by a federal magistrate judge.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro reinstated Spanier's jail sentence in December 2020.

According to the AP, Spanier has asked to be put on house arrest with electronic monitoring due to suffering from an advanced stage of prostate cancer.

The former president served 16 years before he was removed from his position following the arrest of Sandusky in November 2011. However, Spanier is still a tenured faculty member and university spokesperson at Penn State who is on administrative leave and not teaching classes, according to the AP.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State to allow some professors to teach remotely during fall semester 2021 Penn State announced in April 96% of courses for the fall semester will be in person. Making…