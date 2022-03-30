Susan Welch, Penn State professor of political science and former dean of the College of the Liberal Arts, died Monday, according to a release.

Welch served as dean of the Penn State College of the Liberal Arts in 1991, and she was one of few women throughout the nation and Penn State history to hold the title of dean at that time.

Welch held her position for 28 years, and she later rejoined the faculty in 2019.

"Susan was a role model, pioneer, visionary and incredible leader who helped make Penn State into the world-class university it is today," Penn State President Eric Barron said in a statement.

Barron said "her legacy is felt in countless ways" because of her working to create academic programs, research operations, student scholarships, investments in new centers and institutes and an "all-encompassing commitment to the importance of a liberal arts education."

Welch was born Oct. 3, 1943, in Galesburg, Illinois, to Delbert and Marie (nee Satterfield) Welch and grew up in nearby Bushnell, the release said. She attended the University of Illinois in 1961 with a degree in history and completed her doctorate in political science there in 1970.

At the start of her tenure at Penn State, the college only had 50 endowed scholarships that offered approximately $70,000 per year in scholarships to less than 100 students.

Once she left, the college had more than 625 endowments offering around $4 million per year to 1,200 undergraduates and another $1 million per year to nearly 300 graduate students, the release said.

“Susan understood the influential role philanthropy could play in advancing her vision for the liberal arts at Penn State, and she set a powerful and compelling example through her own generosity and through her engagement with thousands of donors — alumni and friends alike — in ensuring that vision was realized through philanthropy,” O. Richard Bundy III, Penn State vice president for development and alumni relations, said.

Welch worked to create the Paterno Fellows program, Career Enrichment Network as well as research centers like the Richards Civil War Era Center, the Rock Ethics Institute, the Child Study Center and the McCourtney Institute for Democracy.

Welch was an "avid fan" and "designated honorary coach" for Penn State women's volleyball and active in the American Political Science Association — serving as president of the Midwest Political Science Association, the release said.

Welch's family will hold a private gathering to celebrate her life, and the College of the Liberal Arts will hold a campus celebration in her honor with details forthcoming.

