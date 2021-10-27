Hopeful Penn Staters have looked to study abroad ever since opportunities were suspended by the coronavirus pandemic — but saw delays and cancellations with prospective trips for months. However, with vaccination rates on the rise and new regulations in place, some students have cautious hope for the future.

President Joe Biden’s administration eased travel restrictions this fall for international visitors with proof of full vaccination. This will take effect on Nov. 8, according to the U.S. Department of State. With a step forward in the return of travel abroad, students like Emma Kyle expressed hope for upcoming trips.

“I think it's great if [Penn State] can get students back traveling,” she (senior-advertising). “There's a lot of value with traveling abroad, and actually, in my English class, we were talking about… how it's really a good learning experience to feel like you're a stranger in a place.”

And, Kyle said she is in favor of vaccine protocols for travelers.

“You need to be mindful of the fact that you are a visitor, so you should be vaccinated,” Kyle said. She also added that when travelers return home, they should remain careful to keep their community safe.

Marget Shelly said respect and protocols are paramount while traveling.

“I feel like you should be vaccinated if you want to go abroad, basically,” Shelly (senior-human development and family studies) said.

International student Yunjie Zhao said she has been frustrated with the complications of traveling between China and the United States in the past year.

“I just feel like… when I went back to America, the flight, because of the restrictions — the price of the flight tickets were really high,” Zhao (junior-journalism) said. “I just know when I went back to America, it was really hard to come from China.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Lucas Sun, on the other hand, expressed hesitancy to travel restrictions being lowered.

“[Aren't] there more cases? [Aren’t] the cases still going up though?” Sun (sophomore-computer science) said.

Uncertainty among students across campus continues to be a theme as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Chloe Nicholson expressed hesitancy toward the way coronavirus vaccines are being promoted across the country.

“I feel like the way it's advertised in… the media makes people feel like it's such a demanding thing, but people have different beliefs and ethnic backgrounds, so mandating that someone has to be fully vaccinated to travel — I think it's a bit much,” she (junior-architecture) said.

However, Nicholson said travelers should be vaccinated because it makes the most sense “logically.”

“It doesn’t mean that [fully vaccinated individuals] can’t obtain the actual virus, it just means that they have something in them that makes the body more immune to it,” Nicholson said. “So it makes sense for people who are fully vaccinated to travel wherever they want to go.”

The distinction between those who are vaccinated and not is an important aspect of travel for Cecelia Shannon.

“I don’t see a big issue with it. With unvaccinated people, I do see that as a problem,” Shannon (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said. “But with vaccinated people, I mean, I don’t really see that as a huge problem.”