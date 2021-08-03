“I don’t think it’s ever a bad time to think about retirement,” Thomas Lawrence, a teaching professor of history at Penn State said. And he isn’t alone in that sentiment.

According to several studies, people are beginning to worry about life after work as early as their 20s — whether they’ll have enough money, if they’ll be comfortable and if they’ll be able to have relaxing final years of life.

Lawrence said he believes worrying about retirement early is a smart decision.

“Though it doesn’t seem like it right now, you’re going to get older,” Lawrence said. “Life is uncertain, and sometimes you can get older and maybe you won’t be able to work.”

He said it’s “best” to prepare for “the worst in life” — and that starts with thinking about retirement and savings.

Student Kelly Chege said he’s already started planning for his retirement. As a 28-year-old graduate student, Chege (graduate-agricultural engineering) said the early 20s are a “great age” to start thinking about the future.

“The quicker people start to think about retirement, the quicker you can put your life path on a trajectory,” Chege said.

Starting to save money early, he said, can be a “safeguard” for later in life and ease anxieties about aging.

Chege said he sees retirement as a continuum and not just an end goal.

“It’s not necessarily thinking about the end but trying to create a path now,” Chege said.

But not everyone in their early 20s is able to save for retirement and “create a path” to 30, 40 or even 50 years into the future, Lawrence said.

Though he said he thinks retirement is a “necessity,” Lawrence said other needs must sometimes come first.

“Everybody’s in a different position when they graduate,” Lawrence said. “Sometimes you’re more worried about making rent than you are about retiring.”

To Lawrence, food, living costs and health insurance are often more important for young people trying to find their financial footing after college.

Lawrence said he believes, however, retirement should not be seen as a scale but as a concurrent goal with food, living and health insurance costs. In life, he said, goals often intertwine, and retirement is one that connects with most others.

Juleana Landmesser emphasized the importance of relating retirement to other life goals.

“Everything leads up to that — what job you get, how much money you make, all your friends and everything — it all determines how well you do in retirement,” Landmesser (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said.

And this was a sentiment shared by Yury Bogatyrev, too.

“It’s a good time to start worrying about what you’re going to be doing with your life and planning it out toward retirement,” Bogatyrev (senior-marketing and psychology) said. “It’s a good idea to get a groundwork for where you’re going with your career.”

Both Landmesser and Bogatyrev said retirement planning is on their radar — but for them and for other students, it isn’t the most important thing at their current stage in life.

Finding a job and saving money, Landmesser said, is what she said students should focus on. She said the entitlement and laziness of members of Gen Z pits them against themselves in the journey of life.

“A lot of people don’t want to work,” Landmesser said. “When they’re in retirement, they might have a hard time.”

Bogatyrev said he believes personal development, grades, classes, relationships and networking are more important than thinking about retirement for current students. Worrying about retirement, he said, would distract from the purpose of the undergraduate experience.

A good age to start thinking about retirement would be around 26 or 27, Bogatyrev said — which would be well after graduating, establishing a career and handling student loans.

“You wouldn’t be living in the moment,” Bogatyrev said. “You would constantly be living somewhere far in the future. Focus on the here and now.”

Focusing on the present was what student Pratham Gala said he thinks is most important as an undergraduate student.

“I wouldn’t worry about retirement so early,” Gala (freshman-computer science) said.

Jobs, Gala said, should be the main concern. He said retirement can wait until one’s 30s or 40s — once a career and life have been established.

Aidan Dougherty said he believes grades and doing well in school should be an integral priority.

“Set yourself up for your future,” Dougherty (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said. “Getting good grades in school now might end up helping you later.”

It would also be “smart,” Dougherty said, for students to start saving money if they can and to start planning for the future early — but not to an unhealthy extent and not so that it distracts from other, more important, life concerns.

“It’s so far away,” Dougherty said. “I’m a freshman student here. I have better things to worry about.”

Taking a different approach, Abdullah Alomair said retirement should be a concern 10 years into an established career — and after at least a few years of marriage.

“You should only start worrying about retirement when you’ve got a foot down in the workplace,” Alomair (junior-petroleum engineering) said. “Planning retirement before getting married and before having two years or five years experience is just asking for your finances to be all over the place.”

Alomair said he thinks a well-established marriage teaches both parties in the couple to better manage their finances after experiencing a financial “chokehold” during the first couple years. He said aside from studying abroad, marriage is the most financially stressful event in life, and handling it before retirement will make the latter easier to manage.

Contemplating retirement as a student before thinking about a career, marriage and savings would be a “waste of time,” Alomair said.

Once an individual is married and financially stable in their career, Alomair said he believes children will be a factor that could impact retirement goals.

His solution? A side business during retirement to keep money flowing into already established savings. This, Alomair said he believes, will ensure success and comfort after the end of a career and will also satiate individuals with a continued itch to work after their career ends.

Miguel Rubio, 49, however, said he believes planning so much isn’t living life the way it was meant to be lived. While he said it’s “never too late” to consider saving money, he said he believes it’s more important throughout life to work toward financial independence and security.

“When people focus on retirement, they work as much as they can in a 20, 30-plus year career, and then at the end, they’re too tired and old to enjoy retirement,” Rubio, husband of Penn State 1992 environmental resource management graduate Erin Rubio, said. “Focus on being financially secure and independent and then go from there.”

To Rubio, savings are important, but he said he thinks the word “retirement” has derived a negative connotation that scares many people away from thinking about it. Instead, Rubio said he believes worrying about needs and desires and what an individual wants out of life is more important than planning for life after a career.

“It’s better to spend a little bit of time knowing yourself, knowing what you really want out of life and what you want to focus on,” Rubio said. “After that, worry about how to get there.”

One’s 20s are the perfect years to begin thinking about life goals and these needs and desires, Rubio said.

Karyn Landmesser, the 49-year-old mother of Juleana, echoed many of Rubio’s sentiments but also said the worry and anxiety young people are dealing with regarding retirement relates to the character and nature of Gen Z.

“A lot of this generation is very entitled,” Karyn said. “They’re more worried about not working than working.”

Karyn said students and young adults thinking about retirement at such young ages “need to stop” and worry about finding jobs, making money and saving it instead.

Yet Chege said he believes the problem isn’t with Gen Z but with American work culture and the economic decisions of older generations. As he works toward his doctorate., Chege said he worries about not just the future of his generation but that of himself.

“Being born and raised in America, I see retirement as not realistic for a lot of people,” Chege said. “As someone who wants to relax by the age of 40, I feel like I’m going to have to move out of the United States and still get paid in U.S. dollars.”

Juleana, however, said she’s holding onto hope — and that being a student at Penn State is helping her keep it alive.

“I’m going to have more of an idea of what goes into working and jobs and understand how important it is to get a good job,” Juleana said, “so then [I’m] able to retire at a decent age and be successful enough.”

Most importantly above all, Bogatyrev said, is holding onto youth and enjoying one’s 20s while they last.

“We’re only young for so long,” Bogatyrev said. “Save the worries about retirement for just a little later.”

