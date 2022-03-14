The Penn State Berkey Creamery announced its fifth annual Flavor Madness competition, which will begin today.

The competition is a weekly online vote consisting of 16 flavors, which are voted on and narrowed down in a bracket, according to a release.

“Classic” teams and “Specialty” teams will face off against each other — “Classics” include Death by Chocolate, Peachy Paterno, Grilled Stickies, Cookies and Cream, Bittersweet Mint, Peanut Butter Swirl, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Monkey Business, while “Specialties” include BJC Jams, Alumni Swirl, Smeal Business Bash, Scholar’s Chip, PA Pink Zone Strawberry, WPSU Coffee Break, Palmer Mousseum with Almonds and THON Golden Ribbon Ripple.

Death by Chocolate has won the past four years, and it is expected to “sweep” again.

This year, Death by Chocolate and Bittersweet Mint will be on the same side, and so they will not face off against each other.

The “scoop champion” will be announced April 11 after the final vote on April 4. The winner will be discounted $1 per gallon April 11-15 for any online orders.

Voters in the competition will also be entered into a drawing each week with a chance to win a six-pack pint shipment of ice cream. Shipments can only be made within the continental 48 U.S. states.

Flavor brackets can be found here.

