Whether students start their day by walking into a physical classroom or entering a virtual meeting, political discussions and conversations on current events still tend to be part of Penn State students’ daily schedules.

Many students said political discussions are a useful and important aspect of college education. However, some said there are many reasons students feel uncomfortable sharing their perspectives.

Alyssa Sweeney said discussing politics in the classroom is beneficial since students “are surrounded by politics all the time” — which she said is especially true due to the country’s “current era of division.”

“I think it can be really refreshing when a class brings in politics, because everything is political — even our lives are political,” Sweeney (junior-psychology and English) said.

Additionally, Sweeney said “sharing opinions in classes that facilitate political discussion in a safe environment is healthy for students.” She said students can talk about relevant issues and topics they’re hearing about in the media.

Other students — like Max Harris — said they enjoy taking classes that discuss current events because they become a more “woke person.”

“Obviously, these discussions should be done within a space where students are comfortable with sharing their own opinions,” Harris (freshman-advertising and public relations) said, “and there needs to be some understanding with the professor — and with the other students — that there’s going to be no animosity held for people for their political views.”

Emma Cihanowyz, a member of Penn State College Democrats, said as long as a person’s viewpoint is educated and well-researched, they should share thoughts in discussions.

“I think it’s important to share your thoughts from an educated standpoint and make sure all your thoughts are backed by the course material, as well as outside material and any other education you have,” Cihanowyz (sophomore-international politics, French and Spanish) said.

While many students agree political discussions can be beneficial, Cihanowyz said there are certain viewpoints and opinions — like racist and misogynist opinions — that shouldn’t be allowed in the classroom since they’re “not conducive to a healthy and safe classroom environment.”

“We’re never going to grow and change if we don’t talk about things, but I think there are certain opinions — that aren’t even really opinions — that you should be afraid to have, and you shouldn’t be able to speak them up,” Cihanowyz said.

Jamie Bell agreed and said certain topics should be off limits, especially if they “negatively impact students.” Bell (junior-rehabilitation and human services) said gay rights is a topic that should be excluded from debate.

“There shouldn’t be debates about whether or not you’re able to have your rights,” Bell said. “That’s not something other students in your class should be discussing and deciding.

Sweeney said she’s taken some classes where opposing viewpoints were highlighted in discussions. She said those professors made the classrooms “a very safe environment for everyone to share their views and feel welcome.”

However, Sweeney said she has encountered other classes where “those [opposing] views are pushed out,” which she said is a problem.

According to Sweeney, some students may be unmotivated to speak up due to “moral purity” and potential judgment from peers.

“I think there’s this idea of moral purity where people feel like they have to adhere to certain beliefs — or people have to perceive them as adhering to certain beliefs — and if they don’t, then they aren’t pure,” Sweeney said.

Some students, including Bell, said they’ve repeatedly heard the stereotype that university professors and students tend to be left-leaning.

“Something I was surprised to find out is how much of a split we actually have on campus — like how many people on campus actually do identify as Republicans — and I thought [this split] is interesting because that’s not necessarily what you hear when you’re in class,” Bell said.

Bell said unequal representations and opinions in the classroom are detrimental to the learning environment.

“I have definitely been in situations where I’ve felt like my opinions were the minority in that setting, so I definitely wasn’t as comfortable to speak up,” Bell said. “It almost makes me want to speak up more — although you have to pick your words more carefully in that setting.”

Many students — including Bell — said the growing existence of “cancel culture” impacts whether students voice their opinions in the classroom and how they do it.

“I think everyone’s really scared to disagree, and there’s kind of this sigma that comes from having disagreements with other people — that it has to be personal, it has to be heated,” Bell said.

According to Harris, the current political polarization in the world can create tense classroom discussions, but he said these disagreements shouldn’t end friendships or prevent them from forming.

“I think you can be friends with someone even if you don’t share the same political beliefs as them,” he said, “but there is a difference between not having the same political beliefs and realizing one of your friends is a cloud of racism.”

In fact, Harris said being unable to maintain friendly relations with people who hold diverse perspectives demonstrates “our failing as a society.”

“It’s important to not let someone’s political identity constrain your relationship with them,” Harris said.

To improve classroom political discussions, Sweeney said she recommends the Socratic method, which involves using questions to simulate critical thought and discussion.

“I honestly think engaging in the Socratic method would be a really good tactic for getting people talking in a respectful manner with each other and also getting people who are slower to speak actively in discussions,” Sweeney said.

Additionally, Bell said anonymous polls stimulate “constructive conversations,” based on her personal experience with classes that used polls.

“[Anonymous polls] makes people more willing to share their views, especially if they see 43% of the class agrees with them,” Bell said. “It shows students that they’re not as much of the [opposition] as they initially thought. It’s not just the one kid having to raise their hand and thinking they’re the only person in the class who thinks like that.”

Bell said students should begin class discussions by trying to find a “common ground” with their classmates instead of trying to change other people’s minds.

“Let’s not start with what we disagree on — let’s start in the middle with what we agree on,” Bell said. “Then, we can go from there trying to understand each other — even if we’re not going to change each other’s viewpoints — because that shouldn’t be the goal of having these conversations.”

