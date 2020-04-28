What was once an avoidable situation has now become common for many college students stuck at home: you do your chores, eat some food and finally sit down to study for your final exam coming up, when all of a sudden you’re interrupted by a family member. Again.

Studying for finals at home can be a bit of a nightmare for students who share a bedroom with a sibling or have rowdy neighbors. However, just because school has gone online doesn’t mean grades are any less important.

Staying productive during remote learning is an acquired skill, but there are things you can do to improve your situation. Working from home after being able to study anywhere on campus is a rough transition for many, but it doesn’t have to be the worst.

Here are some tips to finish out the semester strong.

Create a designated study space

Think back to when Penn State still had in-person classes — you likely had a spot, or several, on campus in addition to your dorm where you went to work or study during the day. Whether it was the library, the HUB-Robeson Center or somewhere else, going to that spot likely helped you be productive because you were used to being there.

Doing the same thing at home is essential. All it requires is finding a relatively isolated spot — ideally somewhere quiet and organized — to get things done. A cluttered workspace will only be distracting, and if you can’t find anywhere that’s quiet, try using headphones. I’ve also found fans to be useful in drowning out background noise.

Create a study schedule

One of the problems I often face while trying to focus is the temptation to take a break every 15 minutes. To avoid this, try setting a timer and only taking a break when the timer runs out.

This can help if you find yourself wandering to the fridge or to your phone more often than you should.

Another thing that can help is to change other habits, like reading your textbook while you eat dinner instead of watching TV.

Keep in contact with your professors

Everyone is adjusting to remote learning differently, and professors are likely to understand this.

If your home situation is not conducive to productivity, talk to your professor about it. They might offer you advice on how to get your grade up in the class or adequately prepare for the final exam. Teachers want to see their students succeed, and they get that it's probably harder now to do so.

Get dressed — even if you’re not going anywhere

This may seem like strange advice, since one of the most satisfying aspects of the switch to online classes is the ability to watch lectures while laying down in your pajamas. But the simple act of changing into normal clothes can have a dramatic impact on your mindset and ability to do work.

Even if you aren’t showing your face on Zoom or leaving your house, getting dressed as though you are will help trick your brain into getting more stuff done.