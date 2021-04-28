Finals week can be discerned by many as a strenuous week — hours and hours of studying go into preparing oneself for the last week of the semester.

But for some Penn State students, finals week can be a nightmare.

On top of the aforementioned work, some students have found themselves living through a crazy final exam.

David Miller said he became sick right as one of his final exams started. Miller (junior-management information systems) said he was taking a Spanish exam when he suddenly began to feel nauseous.

“I asked my professor in the middle of my final – maybe five minutes into the exam — if I could go to use the bathroom, and I actually ended up spending the next 40-50 minutes just throwing up,” Miller said.

Miller said the professor was “very accommodating” and allowed him to finish his final at a later date. He said he was appreciative of how the professor allowed him another chance on the exam, and it taught him that “professors are actual people at the end of the day.”

For Faisal Katibi, he almost slept through one of his exams after pulling an all-nighter to study.

“At about 6:30 a.m. — the exam was at 8 a.m. — I was so tired. I felt like I couldn’t go to the exam that tired, so I went to sleep for a little bit,” Katibi (senior-mechanical engineering) said. “I set my alarm, but somehow I slept through the alarm. But luckily for me, one of my friends was passing through at about 7:50 a.m. And when he got there, he woke me up.”

Katibi said the place where he was taking his exam was a few minutes away from where he lived, so he made it on time. He said he understood the material on the exam, but because of how tired he was, he couldn’t perform as well as he would’ve liked.

“It wasn’t great, and that’s the thing about final exams,” Katibi said. “Just preparing for the exam in the wrong way can mess up all of your work throughout the semester.”

When taking a final exam, one would hope there are no outside distractions, but what Anushka Shah wasn’t expecting was the fire alarm to go off in the middle of her exam.

“We had to all leave in the midst of it, and this is a final I was already feeling short on time with,” Shah (senior-biology and English) said. “I remember a lot of us kind of standing against a brick wall trying to finish the rest of it.”

Shah said there wasn’t actually a fire in the building, and the professor was frustrated about the event. Shah said she received more time on the exam to finish, but the fire alarm going off was “kind of stress inducing.”

Kingsley Yeon said during one of his exams, he spilled hot coffee all over himself.

“I had this full cup of coffee — venti Starbucks, super hot coffee — and midway [through] taking the exam, I spilled it all on myself,” Yeon (junior-computer science and math) said. “But it was a Zoom live recording, so I did not do anything.”

Yeon said he was so focused on the exam he wasn’t thinking about cleaning up the coffee. He said there was “a lot at stake” with this exam and had been studying for two weeks prior to taking it.

Zoe Merriman said for one of her finals, she spent weeks writing a final exam essay just for the professor to decide there wouldn’t be a final exam.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

+3 Virtual or in-person? Penn State students discuss how they prefer to take finals Finals week — two words all too familiar to many Penn State students who know the long night…

Merriman (senior-wildlife and fisheries science) said the professor kept pushing the deadline of the final exam back until she suddenly decided the students didn’t need to complete one.

Even after Meriman had completed her essay, the professor said she wouldn’t take it for credit.

While some students may have lived directly through a frantic final exam, others can be witnesses to a rough experience. Aakash Viramgama said he was one of those students.

Viramgama (junior-management) said a friend’s geology professor was skeptical that students were using outside websites like Chegg and Quizlet for answers to quizzes.

“What [the professor] did was make one of the TAs put in wrong answers on purpose on Chegg,” Viramgama said. “And whoever used Chegg — like 40 of those people — were failed or required to send an email saying, ‘We admit that we violated the academic integrity.”

Viramgama said when he heard the story, he thought “red alert.” He said he believes it’s understandable for students to use materials like Chegg for study help in the middle of a pandemic.

“But that was something really alarming,” Viramgama said. “It was really extreme, having a TA put in wrong answers on purpose to get these people.”