On Friday, Chief United States District Judge Matthew Brann granted Penn State and James Franklin's motion to dismiss Isaiah Humphries' hazing allegation lawsuit from January 2020.

Humphries claimed Penn State violated the Title IX of Education Amendments and neglected the Timothy J. Piazza Antihazing Law, according to court documents.

Additionally, Humphries filed claims against both the university and James Franklin for negligence and the "[infliction] of emotional distress," the court documents said.

In a 46-page federal lawsuit filed in January 2020, Humphries said he and other underclassman players faced consistent actions of hazing and harassment that were orchestrated by defensive tackle Damion Barber, linebacker Micah Parsons, defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos and linebacker Jesse Luketa.

The suit, filed in U.S. Middle District Court, alleged this served as a form of "initiation" into the football program.

Humphries left Penn State in November 2018, transferring to the University of California in January 2019.

The lawsuit named Penn State, Franklin and Barber as defendants, listing eight counts against them.

In a statement, Penn State said the Office of Sexual Misconduct Prevention and Response and the Office of Student Conduct investigated Humphries' allegations independent from Intercollegiate Athletics.

In addition, the statement said Penn State University Police and Public Safety investigated related allegations and forwarded the results to the Centre County district attorney, who reviewed the case and decided no charges would be pursued.

The university said no claims of hazing were substantiated against any of the players, and, after "extensive interviews," it did not learn of anything that would substantiate the claims against Franklin.

However, the lawsuit alleged these upperclassmen told underclassmen, such as Humphries, "I am going to Sandusky you," "I am going to f*** you" and "This is Jerry." Humphries also alleged they told underclassmen they would make them "their b**** because this is a prison."

Additionally, the lawsuit alleged the upperclassmen would wrestle younger players to the ground, and either simulate humping, place their genitals on the underclassmen's faces or simulate ejaculation near the face or buttocks of underclassmen. Upperclassmen allegedly grabbed underclassmen's genitalia.

In the shower, the suit alleged these upperclassmen would place their genitalia on the buttocks of underclassmen while naked.

The suit said Barber, Parsons, Gross-Matos and Luketa repeatedly bullied, threatened and intimidated underclassmen when underclassmen "presented a resistance" to their behavior.

"The aforementioned prohibited conduct of harassment and hazing served to recklessly or intentionally endanger the mental and physical health of the lower classmen, such as [Humphries]," the suit read.

The suit alleged the football coaching staff observed the misconduct on multiple instances but did nothing to stop it. Humphries claims he reported the hazing and harassment to coaching staff multiple times, and that his father, former Penn State and NFL football player Leonard Humphries, reported the incidents to Franklin and other coaching staff members.

Despite the reports, the suit said Franklin and other coaching staff members did nothing to stop the hazing or harassment.

Additionally, Humphries claimed the coaching staff retaliated to the reports by unfairly scrutinizing his athletic performance, setting him up for failure during athletic drills, denying him necessary medical accommodations, seeking to remove him from the football program, and providing negative reviews when Humphries sought to transfer schools.

The suit also alleged Luketa specifically retaliated by threatening Humphries with physical harm and telling him if he ever visited "his city" in Canada, he would have him gunned down.

However, the suit said Barber was ultimately charged during the investigation.

The suit demanded a jury trial as Humphries sought compensatory damages and exemplary damages.

