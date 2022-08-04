Heading into a new academic year, the Fashion Society at Penn State, a student organization focused on fashion and culture, offered up some tips for how freshmen can express themselves with new trends in their new environments.

After observing recent trends of “oversized looks, chunky shoes and big boots,” Emma Garber, community liaison for FSPS, said she’s interested in seeing some “creativity” from the new class.

“I think it's more fun for people to have their own identity in their clothes,” Garber (junior-public relations) said.

Within FSPS, supporting individuality and “diversity” in fashion has been prevalent, she said.

“I know a lot of members within FSPS have their own brands or just love to create and design their own pieces,” FSPS President Sage Kugler said. “It's so fun to see the talent these individuals have.”

Garber said she actually made her own clothing brand and promotes sustainability by using recycled materials.

“I decided to create clothes out of something called ‘lenticular prints,’ which is basically two images printed on a piece of plastic,” Garber said. “And when you turn them side to side, they change images.”

Kugler (senior-art education and psychology) said she loves “the rise of vintage and unique pieces in people’s wardrobes” along with DIY projects, opposed to the “trendy” and “‘fast-fashion” clothes you might see on campus.

“We’ve seen the ‘70s styles return lately, and it’s fun finding ‘70s pieces at your local thrift, vintage store or even Depop,” Kugler said.

Garber said people should try thrifting more in State College, especially freshmen, because there are “pretty good” spots “you just have to dig.”

Gabrielle Leach, FSPS’s treasurer, said it’s “so much easier” to see new trends and to buy clothes online. However, buying these products constantly and disposing of them has “consequences” because it creates a “bigger carbon footprint,” she said.

“I think social media promotes a lot of trends,” Garber said. “For people trying to develop their own personal style, they need to stick to more basics, like basic colors and basic patterns and stuff that is not going to age.”

The “monochromatic” style has been growing in popularity, Leach (junior-environmental research management) said. Leather pants and corset and halter tops have been noticeably on the rise, she said.

“People are going to respect your outfit if they can respect the person that's wearing it,” Leach said.

Garber agreed and said she owns “a million black-and-white T-shirts, tank tops [and] long sleeves” in “different variations” that she layers with accessories or statement pieces.

By sticking to “basics,” people can still “get the trendy stuff” but can build on it, Garber said. That way, “it's not like you’re just throwing your whole wardrobe away every six months.”

“There’s nothing wrong with staying on trend, but I think it’s important to find how these pieces represent you and not the trend itself,” Kugler said.

With this advice, Garber, Kugler and Leach said they want to motivate freshmen to express themselves in unique ways.

“No matter who you are or what you look like, whatever style you decide to wear that day is going to look good if you wear it confidently,” Leach said. “Fashion is supposed to be fun and exciting, making you feel good about yourself in your own skin.”

