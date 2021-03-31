After 21 hours of open polls, Erin Boas and Najee Rodriguez have been elected as undergraduate executive president and vice president, respectively, offices currently held by the outgoing Zachary McKay and Lexy Pathickal.

Boas (junior-international politics and economics) currently serves as an at-large representative in the University Park Undergraduate Association’s 15th Assembly. She has been involved with student government since her freshman year and also serves as UPUA’s liaison to “Movin’ On,” a Penn State music festival.

Rodriguez (sophomore-international politics, national security and history) represents the College of the Liberal Arts in the General Assembly. He also currently serves as the chair for the Committee on Justice and Equity, a newly formed legislative committee that grew quickly in the assembly.

The ticket ran unopposed, facing no competition from other candidates or registered write-in opposition.

The trend of uncontested UPUA executive elections was broken by last year’s race between the McKay/Pathickal and Boas/Larson tickets, the first contested election in three years. Boas was defeated last year by less than 300 votes but will now take on executive duties for the 2021-22 school year.

The Boas/Rodriguez campaign ran on four main pillars: immediate relief, fostering a culture of care, building relationships and institutionalized change.

Some of the goals of the incoming administration include memorials for Black alumni Wally Triplett and Jesse Arnelle, land recognition projects in collaboration with indigenous students, increased aid to students who may be affected by mental or physical health issues, and the creation of a student support network.

This year's election saw a turnout of 3,307 total votes cast.

This may be a symptom of the difficulties of campaigning due to the coronavirus pandemic. Essentially, all of the ticket’s outreach was conducted virtually through Zoom events and online town halls.

Since the election of the 13th Assembly, turnout has generally hovered around 5,000. This is in contrast to the election of the 12th Assembly, which saw 12,301 votes cast.

Boas and Rodriguez will take their oaths of office and assume their positions at the start of UPUA’s 16th General Assembly, tentatively scheduled for April 14.

