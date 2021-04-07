In a Pennsylvania Senate Appropriation Committee hearing on April 6, Penn State President Eric Barron discussed the importance and impact the university's state appropriation has had.

According to Penn State News, Barron discussed the importance of a set in-state tuition rate through the pandemic. Barron said this is "critical" because it will increase the chances of students staying in Pennsylvania after graduation to help the state "prosper."

Some of the benefits of the state support Barron spoke of are an average savings of $12,000 for Pennsylvania resident students, increased retention rate of alumni residing in Pennsylvania, study results of Penn State contributing $11.6 billion to the state economy and a stable in-state tuition rate for the last four of six years.

Additionally, Barron said Penn State's pandemic-related economic impact now exceeds $400 million. According to Penn State News, the university is viewing the pandemic as an event and not a "long-term impact."

Barron addressed senator questions relating to diversity and race in the student body and faculty. He added that there needs to be more done in hiring Black faculty members but acknowledged the "strides that have been made in increasing diversity" over the last 10 years, according to Penn State News.

Furthermore, Barron spoke about the university's efforts to ensure students graduate in four years. He said about ways to avoid debt, including the "Pathway to Success: Summer Start Program," Raise.me scholarship program, Student Transitional Experiences Program and additional scholarship opportunities provided by the university.

“The state appropriation is absolutely essential for keeping costs for Pennsylvania students affordable,” Barron said in the hearing. “Through the state’s support we also can become an even greater economic engine and help increase the number of students who will stay within our borders and increase opportunity in the state of Pennsylvania.”

