The Engagement Scholarship Consortium announced Monday it has chosen to give Penn State the 2021 Ryan, Moser, Reilly Excellence in Community Engagement Institutional Leadership Award.

The award highlights Penn State’s promotion of “community-engaged scholarship,” according to a release.

“Its leadership continues to elevate the field and set an example to which other engaged institutions may aspire," Samory T. Pruitt, president of the ESC board of directors and vice president for community affairs at the University of Alabama, said.

The ESC is a nonprofit which aims to build connections among universities and communities, according to its website.

