Musician Elley Duhé will headline Penn State's Summer Welcome Fest at 8:30 p.m. on June 26 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

The performance, open to students for free, is a part of the Welcome Week activities for the university's Summer Session II, according to a release.

Duhé, from Alabama, is known for her songs "immortal" and "Kids of the Night." She started playing music in local coffee shops and restaurants before gaining attention from songwriters in Nashville, according to the release.

The event is funded by the Student Fee Board and open to all Penn State students.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State to revise summer event-planning, large gathering procedures Penn State announced Thursday its updated procedures for holding on-campus events for the pe…