The “Extended Sunset” artistic display, which has illuminated the outside of Penn State's Eisenhower Auditorium since October 2019, will be removed this month, according to a release.

Created by a local Clearfield artist named Adam Frelin, the project showcases a typical Pennsylvania sunset through the auditorium's six vertical windows.

Besides the “Extended Sunset” display, Frelin also has seven other commissioned art pieces across Penn State's commonwealth campuses.

According to the release, Frelin’s artwork was developed through Penn State’s Campus Art Initiative, which was funded through a Strategic Plan Seed Grant.

