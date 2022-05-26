Comm 170, Indoors Social Distancing

Students masking and sitting distantly from each other during class in Biobehavioral Health Building at Penn State University, on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. This is a hybrid class where the instructor divides 105 students into four groups and rotate one group each class to be in-person while the rest participate on Zoom.

 Josie Chen

Eight Penn State campuses will now require face masks due to being in counties with high levels coronavirus community levels, according to a release.

Those campuses include Penn State Abington, Behrend, Brandywine, Great Valley, Hazleton, Lehigh Valley, and Wilkes-Barre.

Penn State Scranton will also require masks indoors as their county, Lackawanna, is transitioning from high to medium coronavirus community levels, according to the release.

In counties in which community levels transition from high, medium and low coronavirus levels, masking requirements will continue for one week after in order to prevent high levels of transmission, according to the release.

The Penn State College of Medicine still requires masks indoors in order to continue to “support patient care.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags