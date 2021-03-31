Eco-anxiety is a term that has been gaining more attention and traction over recent years, as fears of the effects of climate change grow stronger.

Eco-anxiety, according to Medical News Today, is the “fear of environmental damage or ecological disaster” based on the predictions of Earth’s future conditions due to climate change caused by human actions.

While the issue increasingly impacts many people, younger generations — especially college students — are more likely to feel the effects of eco-anxiety, according to Peter Boger, assistant director for outreach and engagement for Penn State’s Sustainability Institute.

“It creates a real cognitive dissonance for students to learn in their classes, whether it's [a] science class or social science class,” Boger said. “[Teachers say], ‘Hey, climate change is real, it's important, you should care about it. Look at all these terrible things that happen.’ And then [students] turn around in every other one of their classes, their faculty aren't talking about it… or doing anything about it or they don't see their university changing its behavior in any way.”

Boger said this contradiction in the classroom can add to a student's sense of anxiety, and students shouldn’t feel like they are “pigeon-holed” into learning about the environment only in an environmental science class.

While the term eco-anxiety may be new, the idea it conveys is not, which can be traced back to one of the most famous books about environmental science published in the 1960s, according to Mark Sentesy, assistant professor of philosophy at Penn State.

“You can see [eco-anxiety] all the way back in Rachel Carson's ‘Silent Spring,’ where she talked about the effects of [polychlorinated biphenyls] and other chemicals killing the birds,” Sentesy said.

Additionally, Sentesy likened eco-anxiety to ancient Greek tragedies.

“It's the same in the ancient Greek tragedies where a person recognizes that they themselves brought about the horrors and the terrible events they are now suffering,” Sentesy said. “Eco-anxiety is an analysis and interpretation of consequences of our actions — the ones we can no longer deny and we are now seeing play out.”

Brian Onishi, assistant professor of philosophy at Penn State Altoona, said eco-anxiety can stem from worrying about everyday activities.

“Eco-anxiety includes the feeling of worry that you're not doing enough,” Onishi said. “You're not recycling enough, you're not cutting enough emissions from your daily life or you're eating too much meat.”

Onishi said eco-anxiety can create deep-seated fears about what will happen to future generations of humanity, leading people to have insomnia or creating division between people who feel others are not doing enough to prevent an ecological crisis.

“The person who’s going to be anxious over the ecological crisis is also going to feel badly about the amount they're doing,” Onishi said. “When they run up against somebody who… doesn’t think we need to do anything or doesn't believe in climate change, this again can kind of create a very clear sense of division.”

Sentesy said in a study of nearly 1,600 Penn State students in November 2019, about 74% of students thought climate change was a threat to humanity.

“While 50% were angry about climate change, 64 or 65% of students felt helpless,” Sentesy said.

Sentesy said he believes people are inserted into a society where it’s nearly impossible to participate without causing some form of climate damage. Even something as routine as turning on a light in a classroom or drinking clean water from a water treatment plant will burn fossil fuels and contribute to the problem, according to Sentesy.

“The system is rigged,” Sentesy said. “We are inescapably trapped in it. A Herculean effort on an individual's part is going to have a minuscule effect on the overall problem.”

The issue of climate change is a collective issue of humanity, so a collective effort is needed to find a resolution, according to Sentesy. However, that can be a large problem when climate change is such a contested topic within politics.

Onishi said he believes the denial of climate change for many people is not a response to facts, but a psychological response to a world that is changing — especially for older generations — and can be characterized as a form of eco-anxiety as well.

“It might partly be because they're losing the world that they knew as a kid, and as an adult, they're pushing back,” Onishi said. “But if we start to see that this is a product of [eco-anxiety] or maybe even another kind of trauma, it allows us to see the other person's perspective.”

When it comes to dealing with eco-anxiety, some professors said discussion in classes about climate change is one way to alleviate the effects it has. A group discussion called “Climate Crossover,” led by Sentesy, does just this.

“‘Climate Crossover’ is trying to bring climate change discussions into classes that aren't just science classes,” Boger said. “This should be something that cuts across all barriers and that’s actually going to help with action and anxiety.”

Boger said talking about climate change and eco-anxiety can help people “break through” and find common ground with others on those issues.

Sentesy said connection with others is the “number one thing” people can do to deal with eco-anxiety.

“Let yourself care and let yourself grieve and seek others,” Sentesy said. “Talk it out with others. It's really important not to be alone with [eco-anxiety] because you're not alone. Everyone is suffering it in one way or another.”