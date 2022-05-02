From term papers to take-home tests, Penn State students are preparing for final exams, which all vary in difficulty.

Kayla Gregory said for some students, general education courses are the easiest finals compared to required courses.

Courses like sociology, according to Gregory (junior-energy business and finance), usually have easier finals. She said classes like CHEM 110: Chemical Principles I and MATH 141: Calculus with Analytic Geometry II are the hardest.

“Any elective final has been kind of easier,” Gregory said. “Any of the sciences or mathematics are usually pretty hard finals. EARTH 2: [The Earth System and Global Change] was pretty easy, but [not] many people thought so.”

Michael Swope said CAMS 121: Jesus the Jew, a class about Christianity, was the easiest final because he has a practice exam beforehand that he could use on the final.

“[General education] finals are usually easy,” Swope (junior-energy business and finance and economics) said.

Economics finals are stressful, Swope said, because “the classes are very difficult.”

Tyesha Aimes-Thompson said some students believe that practical finals are easy.

“I am a music student, so usually the easiest finals would be all my final exams,” Aimes-Thompson (junior-music technology) said.

Aimes-Thompson said her music finals involve vocal and instrumental performances, and she has to play the piano and sing at the same time.

“So far, my hardest [final] has been CHEM 130: [Introduction to General, Organic and Biochemistry],” Aimes-Thompson said. “Right now, I’m taking physics, and that’s going pretty OK.”

Emily Schulok said open-note finals are the easiest — which includes her open-note and online final for COMM 160: Basic New Writing Skills.

“You can take it anytime during the day; it was really simple,” Schulok (freshman-public relations) said.

Katie Quiñones (freshman-public relations) also said open-note finals were easy tests to take, and science finals, like for astronomy courses, are the hardest.

Based on previous exams he has taken for MATH 220: Matrices, Cody Reeser anticipates that the final exam will be his easiest exam. Reeser (junior-computer engineering) said his hardest finals are EE 210: Circuits and Devices and MATH 250: Ordinary Differential Equations.

“[Nothing is] too easy because I’m an engineer,” Reeser said. “It’s hard.”

For Dominic Susi (freshman-biology), the easiest final is PSYCH 100 because the course content is very manageable, while MATH 140: Calculus with Analytic Geometry I is the most difficult because the course covers a lot of information.

Eric Smith said the classes with connected information that’s organized and presented in a fluid way tend to have easier finals just like PSYCH 100: Introductory Psychology and BIOL 240W: Biology: Function and Development of Organisms.

On the other hand, Smith (sophomore-biology) said classes that have intensive information with many details tend to have harder finals as his BIOL 230W: Biology: Molecules and Cells.

“[The] information is very specific,” Smith said. “I feel like I am memorizing questions instead of learning the material.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE