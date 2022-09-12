On Thursday, Dr. Bruce Kraut will begin his position as the senior director of University Health Services, according to a news release.

Kraut was formerly a medical director and a senior administrator at The Lawrenceville School in New Jersey. Before working at The Lawrenceville School, Kraut spent nearly 20 years as director and lead physician of a practice in Florida, the release said.

“I am honored, privileged and humbled to have been granted this extraordinary opportunity to bring my combined passions for academia and medicine to the role of senior director of University Health Services,” Kraut said in the release.

Prior to Kraut, Andrea Dowhower served as the interim senior director of UHS since November 2021.

