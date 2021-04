The Downtown State College Farmers Market announced Friday via Facebook it will open May 7 for the 2021 market season.

According to the post, "masking and other COVID protocols" will be enforced at the market.

Vendors for the farmers market will be announced "soon" by the organizers, the post said.

