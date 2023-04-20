As the school year comes to a close, graduating students are busy taking their senior portraits, hunting for post-graduation jobs and soaking up their last few weeks at Penn State.

Other students are just beginning to embark on their Penn State careers. New students are scheduling their New Student Orientation, envisioning their future dorm rooms and reaching out to potential roommates through their class Facebook pages.

With over 1,000 clubs available for students to participate in, new students can find something that suits their interests as they navigate through college.

For Andre Green, he said his involvement in campus organizations was formative in shaping his friendships while at Penn State.

“Get involved in as many activities as you can — we have so many student organizations here on campus,” Green (senior-electrical engineering) said. “I know that helped me a lot in finding friends that I’ll probably stay in contact with after I graduate.”

Mary Gunder said “it’s never too late” to get involved and try new things throughout someone’s college career.

“You should get involved as much as possible and as early as possible, but I think a lot of people will get in the mindset of thinking it’s too late since they didn’t join their first semester of freshman year, and that’s absolutely not true,” Gunder (senior-nutritional sciences) said. “Keep trying to find things that you like — different clubs, different activities, different hobbies.”

Maria Monroy said extracurricular activities at Penn State helped her to discover her passion and future career path.

“Don’t limit yourself — try as much as you can to help your career,” Monroy (senior-international politics) said. “I had no idea that I was interested in employment law until taking new classes and participating in extracurriculars.”

Other graduating students, like Ana Sophia Gomes Collavitti, encouraged new students to “ask for what [they] need.”

“I’ve had so many professors who are so kind and generous with giving more time when you need it for assignments or moving around their schedules to fit you in,” Gomes Collavitti (senior-psychology and criminology) said. “There are so many opportunities — academic and professional — all you have to do is ask.”

Some students, like Green, said the best way to succeed in classes is by attending office hours with professors.

“Go to office hours — you’re making connections and boosting your grades,” Green said.

Julia Clemens advises students to not take early morning classes.

“Don’t take 8 a.m.s, they’re the worst,” Clemens (senior-psychology and criminology) said.

While colleges are academic institutions, they’re also an opportunity for students to learn more about themselves and those around them, according to Clemens.

Clemens said it’s important for students to leave their comfort zone when in college.

“I had a really tough time freshman year because I was scared and nervous of doing anything that wasn’t comfortable,” Clemens said.

Like Clemens, Sam Stanell said he believes it’s important to “have an open mind” during college.

“Try to be open to people. Some people like to keep things close to the chest, but try to be more open. People can really surprise you,” Stanell said.

For Gomes Collavitti, she said she wants new students to enjoy their time at Penn State.

“I hope that people like Penn State because I’ve loved it.”

