Women college students between the ages 18-24 are three times more likely to experience sexual violence, according to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network — the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization.

Additionally, RAINN reports 26.4% of females and 6.8% of males experience sexual assault on campus.

In spring 2021, Penn State reported four known forcible sex offenses through its timely warning alerts.

Sexual assault on college campuses is a pervasive aspect of college life. At Penn State, many women said they felt comfortable during the day, yet their feelings differed at night.

Hailey Gretz and Sophia Tirella said they feel safe during the day, but being alone at night makes them “nervous.”

“At night when I’m alone… I’m terrified,” Gretz (freshmen-division of undergraduate studies) said. “I’ve [walked alone at night] but it’s terrifying and I’m usually on FaceTime with someone.”

Gretz and Tirella (freshmen-division of undergraduate studies) said they would feel safer on campus if the CATABuses were to run later at night and if there were more blue lights.

Blue lights are poles with an emergency button and speaker attached to them that put students in contact with university police, according to Penn State’s Blue Light Systems website.

“[The university] could take preventative actions,” Gretz said. “They should add more blue lights and more lights because some parts get dark and it is scary to walk through there.”

Tirella said she remembers being taught if you see a blue light, you should see at least one or two others from that light, but she said she sometimes can’t.

In 2015, the university upgraded its more than 20 blue lights to include cameras and better the lights. The decision was made instead of investing in over 900 new blue lights on campus.

“If I am going downtown for food, we will try to get Ubers, but sometimes there are none running or it’s expensive. So walking back, it would be a lot better having the CATABus [run later]. I’d feel a lot safer,” Tirella said.

Lauren Gabie also said she feels safe on campus during the day but is more cautious at night.

“It depends how late. If it’s past 11 p.m., I’ll usually have someone walk with me,” Gabie (sophomore-biobehavioral health) said.

In order to notify students when a forcible sex offense is reported and where it occurred, the university sends out timely warning alerts to students via text and email. According to Penn State University Police’s website, timely warnings are required by the university by the Clery Act to alert students of a potential threat.

Christina Huang said the alerts are “effective.”

“It’s jarring at first. I think it is really sad that they do happen so often, but I appreciate that they tell us what areas to look out [for],” Huang (sophomore-premedicine) said.

However, Emily Walker doesn’t find the timely warnings to be “effective at all.”

“I get nervous… It is scary that this happens so often, but it kind of makes me feel better that I’m not in East [Halls] anymore because that is where it mostly happens,” Walker (sophomore-nursing) said. “[The alerts are] just scary and not effective at all because it’s just like, ‘Oh, it happened again, so don’t do that,’ but [Penn State] should make it more of a priority to change.”

Olivia Fraser also agreed she doesn’t find the alerts to be effective but said it is nice to know where the assaults are reported to stay away from that area.

“[It] doesn't really change how I go about things,” Fraser (graduate-biochemistry microbiology molecular biology) said. “I don’t think they’re too effective. It’s nice to know but it doesn’t really change where I go.”