At Penn State, many upperclassmen choose to move into off-campus apartments to finish the rest of their college years. However, the experience has changed this year in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some apartment complexes in State College require tenants to follow coronavirus protocol for Pennsylvania. However, when it comes to consequences for residents disobeying mitigation efforts, there sometimes isn’t much apartment complexes can do.

Taryn Strickland, a tenant in Park Hill Apartments, said she believes the complex can do a better job at keeping residents safe. Park Hill requires students to wear masks in the hallways, but students don’t always obey this, according to Strickland (junior-human resources).

Strickland said the only precautions Park Hill takes to prevent large gatherings is sending out emails on weekends when it expects students to have parties. She added that Park Hill tries to “limit the people that come into the apartment.”

“I don’t think people listen to that from what I hear every night,” Strickland said. “I don’t have too much hope for the people that go here.”

In an email sent to tenants by Mark Bigatel, the president of former Park Hill owner Associated Realty Property Management, students were warned that “there have already been 1,277 sanctions issued for failing to follow the health and safety plan.”

Strickland said she believes this may just be an attempt to “scare” tenants. According to Strickland, Park Hill doesn’t do much else to prevent gatherings aside from the emails.

Residents of Park Hill are required to wear face coverings in public spaces, practice social distancing, follow “adequate handwashing and hygiene practices” and avoid “off-campus parties or gatherings,” according to Lily Mai, director of communications for Core Spaces — the current owners of Park Hill.

“We are continuing to ensure the safety, security and health of our residents and staff,” Mai said via email. “Residents are required to notify us and the university’s COVID Support Team if they are experiencing symptoms.”

Similar to Park Hill, residents of Fairmount Hills receive emails from Associated Property Realty Management when there’s an incident.

According to Michaela Mazis, who lives in Fairmount Hills, an older tenant approached her roommate in the laundry room and was “asking her where she lived and touched her belongings and would not move when [she] went to get her stuff” on the evening of Feb. 16.

Mazis (junior-cyber security) said the tenant was “often rude” to other residents and “confronted them without a mask.”

When Mazis asked them about the situation, the Associated Realty Property Management Rental Supervisor Kathy Moore said it “can’t enforce [masking] or penalize anyone” to Mazis.

ARPM did not respond for comment in this story as of March 2.

However, Mazis said Fairmount Hills does offer sanitization through a third party for tenants who are interested.

Mazis said when her roommate tested positive for the coronavirus, she stayed in Eastview Terrace for 10 days. When Μazis returned, her room had been sanitized.

Aside from the emails and sanitization, the other precaution that Fairmount Hills has are signs posted in the hall urging residents to wear masks, according to Mazis.

At The Pointe at State College, resident Tyler Nguyen said coronavirus precautions are taken seriously. The amenities are closed down and residents are required to wear masks in all buildings.

Nguyen (junior-finance) said coronavirus guidelines in the complex get more complicated when it comes to large gatherings, though. Residents of The Pointe are expected to report large gatherings when they notice them, according to Nguyen.

If a resident at The Pointe reports a large gathering, The Pointe would “notify the tenants of that apartment, deliver a warning and if there were repeated events they would then take legal action,” Nguyen said.

Nguyen said he believes The Pointe is “pretty good” in terms of how it handles parties. He said “people have been respecting the law” in the complex.