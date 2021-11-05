With under three weeks until Penn State’s Thanksgiving break, some students are left favoring a holiday break model practiced by many other schools — fall break in October.

“I think it’s good to go home and have a little mental check,” Katelyn Evans said.

Evans (sophomore-psychology) said she would be a big supporter of fall break just for the mental health aspect. Considering Labor Day was Penn State’s last break, it’s a long time to be constantly in school without a break, she said.

Allison Rainville said she is neutral on whether she would prefer a fall break paired with Thanksgiving break.

Though she would appreciate the break, she said she recognizes why Penn State doesn’t currently have a fall break “with COVID going on and everything.”

“I’d probably rather have a longer Thanksgiving break,” Rainville (sophomore-kinesiology) said. “I think it makes it easier to spend time with my family.”

Chad Hudson said he would appreciate a fall break because it could break up the semester more for students.

“Depending on where [fall break] is placed in the semester, it’s a really good time for people to recover after big testing days,” Hudson (senior-history and political science) said.

Because his top reason for supporting fall break is to give students a reprieve from the constant grind of school, Hudson said he would support the implementation of Penn State’s wellness days again.

“I think a lot of students would really appreciate [wellness days],” Hudson said.

Victoria Salopek agreed with Hudson and said she wishes the university would implement wellness days again just to give students a break from constant school work.

“If [Penn State] could bring back anything,” Salopek (freshman-cybersecurity analytics and operations) said, “I wish they’d bring back wellness days.”

Various institutions in Pennsylvania already use the fall break model — such as the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Pittsburgh.

“I feel like a majority of the other schools [have fall break],” Rainville said. “I don’t see a reason why [Penn State] couldn’t.”

Yuan Gao also said a fall break would be beneficial to students at Penn State, and he would prefer the time off.

“Everyone is under stress right now, and it is a long time between Thanksgiving break and when the [fall semester] starts,” Gao (sophomore-division of undergraduate studies) said.

Salopek said she looks at students overloaded by work and believes they “only need three days to just recharge [their] batteries.”

“It’s like a sprint more than a marathon,” Salopek said in reference to Penn State’s current fall semester holiday break schedule.

Even though there’s still time until Thanksgiving break, Julia Daly said she’s already “burnt out.”

Cole Philips said he’s already experienced weeks when there were many assignments due that he worked really hard to accomplish.

“I would definitely enjoy [fall break],” Philips (sophomore-computer science) said.

Both Daly (sophomore-secondary education) and Philips said they agree some kind of earlier break would be beneficial to students during the fall semester.

“If most of the people are down for fall break, can we have one?” Gao said.

