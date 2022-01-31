Dosk, a Philadelphia-based DJ and producer who has toured the East Coast and Europe, announced Monday via Instagram he will perform on the first night of THON Weekend 2022 at Penn State.

As part of the announcement, Dosk, who has previously performed at THON, said he will select a THON organization to donate up to $500 to based on a raffle he outlined in the post.

Participants in the raffle must tag a THON organization or someone involved in THON in the post's comments, share the post to their Instagram story and follow Dosk on the platform to be eligible to win. For every comment, the DJ said he will add 10 cents to his total donation until it reaches $500.

The post has garnered 1,420 likes and over 5,800 comments as of 7 p.m. Monday.

Dosk said he's “honored to be a part of raising money and awareness for the kids."

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE