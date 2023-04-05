In the past three years, many different professions as well as lives have seen the impact of burnout.

Jeremiah Hassel is a former reporter for The Daily Collegian, who graduated in 2022. Currently, he writes, photographs and manages social media for Westmore News in New York.

“The pandemic really changed the way we do reporting and the way we look at stories and their impact,” Hassel said.

He said there's not as much in-person interaction now as there was before the pandemic “because people are more inclined to want to do phone calls or Zoom.”

Hassel said it’s easier for reporters to get burnt out when they’re reporting online, compared to being in person.

Hassel said “staring at a screen constantly” can have “detrimental effects” on both mental and physical health.

According to the University of California, Davis, blue light from screens can cause visual problems, disruption of sleep patterns and headaches.

Hassel said he’s “more inclined to sit down for a long period of time” when he works on his computer.

He said he sometimes gets so absorbed in his work he forgets to “stand up [and] take breaks.”

In his experience covering school board and town meetings, Hassel said “going to those in person makes [him] feel like [he’s] immersed in what's happening.”

Hassel said being in person as a journalist is beneficial because it allows reporters to follow up with individuals and ask questions after meetings conclude.

“You build a working relationship with them where they feel comfortable coming to you to tell you things,” Hassel said. “You get story ideas that way, a lot of the time.”

Gary Abdullah has been the Assistant Dean for Diversity and Inclusion in the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications since 2017. He said he’s been with the university for 15 years.

“The more things change, the more they stay the same,” Abdullah said, regarding the change in America’s political landscape in recent years.

Abdullah said the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020 burned out a lot of journalists “because it was just so emotional, and … there wasn't a lot of room left to breathe.”

Abdullah said the protests boosted diversity, equity and inclusion “for a while” because people were “being more conscious and proactive and trying to make an impact.”

However, Abdullah said “the wave went high, now the wave is subsiding.”

Some parts of society are falling to “even lower levels of consciousness” than before because people “didn't like when everyone was so proactive in calling out the fact that there are some injustices in the world.”

“There are a lot of people who view [diversity, equity and inclusion] in worse light,” Abdullah said. “They don't like how the movement was done, or they felt excluded from it.”

As a Black man, Abdullah said he feels the U.S. is moving “backward,” a development that he’s not surprised about.

“America is gonna America,” Abdullah said.

For Hassel, one of his biggest turning points came because of the Black Lives Matter protests.

“It certainly has made us as journalists approach things with a lot more sensitivity,” Hassel said.

He said he’s used this increased sensitivity in his own work.

“When you cover police, it's important to be sensitive and important to realize that there is another side of the story and that we, as journalists, are here to educate, to report the facts,” Hassel said. “We are not here to damage somebody's reputation.”

Personally, Hassel said the protests inspired him to “focus a lot more on marginalized voices” and “be a lot more involved, politically, with [his] journalism.”

Hassel said it should be a goal of “every journalist” to “amplify these underrepresented voices, tell stories that aren't told as much and use those stories to bolster a community.”

In terms of burnout, Hassel said it’s something that “everybody struggles with.”

“My senior year at Penn State, writing for the Collegian and managing classes and everything — especially coming out of the pandemic — was incredibly difficult,” Hassel said. “There were many days when I could not motivate myself to get up and go to class or go write my articles and do the reporting that I know I needed to do because I was so burnt out, and I couldn't handle more at the moment.”

Hassle emphasized the importance of people finding time for themselves — whether it’s stopping work and sipping water or taking a minute for a reset.

“Do not over-commit yourself; do not put too much on your plate, and advocate for yourself so that you don't have to do too much,” Hassel said.

For Hassel, a lot of burnout stems from one’s approach to being overworked.

“If you're just sitting at your desk for a long time, working on something, getting so absorbed into it that you're becoming fatigued from it, get up and go outside and get fresh air,” Hassel said. “Literally touch grass.”

For journalists lacking inspiration, associate professor in African American studies

Rhone Fraser said to “think about those things that inspired you to want to write in the first place and go back to that, research things that are related to that.”

“Be around children. Be around pets,” Fraser said. “Be around that energy to not give up.”

Fraser encouraged those trying to make social change to “'mind the company [they] keep.”

“Do not allow people around you who do not see with you what you see or whose ambition is not compatible with your ambition,” Fraser said.

He urged young journalists to remember “the printed book is the most important form of information.”

Contrarily, Fraser said he doesn’t like Instagram Stories as a way to share information.

“You can't put everything in your [Instagram] Story, and people try to,” Fraser said. “That's what makes it addictive.”

He compared consuming information to consuming nutrients.

“You have to be very intentional about getting healthy food and healthy books,” Fraser said.

John Affleck is a Penn State journalism professor and the Knight Chair in Sports Journalism and Society, as well as the department head for journalism at Penn State. He has been with the university since 2013.

When speaking about his career in sports journalism, Affleck said “what gets a little tricky is when really unexpected stuff happens.”

“You’ve got to be ready for the weird thing,” Affleck said, “and that's what makes it real.”

In journalism, Affleck said there's always been “an enormous pressure to be right.”

He said this pressure is intensified in the current day because of “how badly you get trashed on social media if you get something wrong.”

Affleck said the advent of social media and the different weight individual voices have on platforms has “absolutely” been hard on journalists.

“If you have 600 followers and you break a story, and I have a million and I retweet it, people are going to still look at my retweet and not your account,” Affleck said.

Affleck warned young journalists to set aside “genuinely false information.”

“People are looking quickly to understand and contextualize all the information that's coming at them,” Affleck said. “In legitimate journalism, there's more emphasis on analysis and context, what does the story mean and how do I think about this.”

He said the current political climate is forcing journalists to make a choice.

“If they take on the battle, they're facing personal vitriol,” Affleck said. “And if they don't take it on, then — it sounds cliché and overblown — but ultimately, the survival of our democracy is at stake.”

In Abdullah’s eyes, “the larger whole of society definitely wants to be entertained” rather than informed.

“It's great if you can make the truth entertaining,” Abdullah said, “but they will prefer to be entertained.”

For journalists, Abdullah said finding a balance between the two is “the tough part.”

“The truth, many times, is not comfortable,” Abdullah said. “You gotta put something sweet on, something that's palatable.”

“We can't have all sugar,” Abdullah said. “We get cavities.”

Affleck said the political divisions have even made their way into sports reporting.

He then referenced the “What if I was George Floyd?” video NFL stars released in 2020.

“When you have Patrick Mahomes and Zeke Elliott and a bunch of other guys making a video saying the NFL needs to acknowledge the systematic oppression of Black people, and then the next day the commissioner does it,” Affleck said. “That's where we are.”

For journalists trying to avoid burnout, Abdullah warned them to “realize the world is set up now that not everyone's going to believe you.”

“As a journalist, you now have to have a mission,” Abdullah said. “You have to write to get that mission taken care of, to the best of your abilities, and to the point where you feel satisfied with what you're doing.”

He said young journalists have to realize “half the people are going to hate you half the time, [and the] other half of people are going to hate you the other half the time.”

For Abdullah, the personal satisfaction that comes from writing an article accurately is “what's going to have to get a lot of people through.”

Abdullah said the number of minoritized journalists is “dwindling;” however, there are “more outlets for some of these voices.”

He noted “while there are a multitude of places to post [their] voice,” journalists have to ask themselves if they are “willing to make those extra sacrifices that are required now.”

“When you take maybe some of my staunch realism with the hope and the aspirations of a younger generation and combine them,” Abdullah said, “that can be a powerful weapon.”

