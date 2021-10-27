University of Delaware running back Liam Kirk was arrested after he allegedly touched and harassed five Penn State students inappropriately in the student section during the White Out against Auburn on Sept. 18.

Kirk, of Valley Forge, has been charged with three counts of indecent assault without the consent of others, one count of disorderly conduct, two counts of harassment and one count of public drunkenness, according to court documents.

He was allegedly "heavily intoxicated" in the student section when the incident occurred — when he was not allowed to be there as a non-Penn State student.

According to court documents, Kirk allegedly struck one student on top of the head with a closed fist, elbowed another student in the temple and groped three other students.

Penn State released a University Park-issued Timely Warning pertaining to the incident Sept. 19, which has since been linked to Kirk, according to university police.

The sophomore football player has been suspended from the team until further notice, according to a University of Delaware spokesperson via email.

Kirk is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Nov. 24.

