As a deaf American Sign Language professor, Shasta Dreese uses her skills in the classroom like any other language teacher — immersing students into the language to communicate with one another.

After working as an adjunct professor at Penn State Altoona since 2017, Dreese became a full-time assistant teaching professor at University Park during fall 2020, and now teaches at both campuses.

Dreese received her bachelor’s in social work from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania and her master’s in rehabilitation counseling from The George Washington University. She currently teaches American Sign Language and deaf culture at Penn State.

“Penn State offers plenty of opportunities to grow,” Dreese said via email. “I love that they are open to growing American Sign Language and [the] deaf culture program, because Penn State is one of the very few schools that does not have an ASL program or recognizes ASL as a language. I’m excited to make some changes at PSU.”

As a deaf professor, Dreese said the “biggest challenge” she faces is with communication – especially with the mask requirement meant to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

Dreese said it’s difficult to teach ASL with masks on because it’s “impossible” to see facial expressions or lip movements, which is part of the language.

“My constant fear is that if someone talks to me and I did not know they were trying to talk to me, they will think I’m being rude and not listening to them,” Dreese said. “Since the pandemic started, I’ve been hiding from people more often.”

Dreese said she avoids looking at people now in the pandemic, because she doesn’t want them to talk to her out of anxiety of understanding what they’re saying.

However, Dreese said she is “fortunate” she can communicate with her students learning ASL, and through Zoom and email with her colleagues.

Dreese is currently teaching two sections of ASL2 and one section of ASL3, which are in person, as well as deaf culture through World Campus and ASL1 at Altoona.

Before teaching at Penn State, Dreese worked for the State College Office of Vocational Rehabilitation and was an adjunct professor at Saint Francis University.

Dreese said she was “so intrigued” by higher education and knew she wanted to pursue teaching full time when she began working part time.

“The best part about teaching is watching the students grow, watching them have the ‘ah ha’ moments, educating them about the deaf community, spreading awareness about the deaf and hard of hearing, and seeing more and more people learning American Sign Language to break down the communication barriers,” Dreese said.

Jenna Kravitz, a former ASL student of Dreese, described her as “sweet, nice and very understanding.”

“I think it is really important to learn from a deaf professor. When you get into higher levels of ASL, you really should be learning from someone who is deaf because there are different internations of the language and different things within the community that only a deaf person can truly understand,” Kravitz (junior-elementary and early childhood education) said.

Kravitz said being “voice off,” which refers to not speaking in the classroom, challenged her class to rely on their ASL skills even more.

Kravitz said Dreese’s class is a “fun” and “great” experience.

“I always recommend people learning ASL in general because it is such a great language and such a great community,” Kravitz said, “and I think even just learning a few words is so important just to give the opportunity to someone who might not be able to communicate with others.”

Assunta Anelli, another former ASL student of Dreese, said Dreese went out of her way to give her students as much “experience” and “emergence” in the language as possible. According to Anelli (senior-elementary and early childhood education), the class had to wear earplugs during instruction time and couldn’t talk.

“Even on the first day, we had to gesture, write [our questions] down or use the interpreter,” Anelli said. “It got us to rely on our signing skills and had us jump in head first.”

Anelli said for the first few weeks in her class, an interpreter was present to bridge the communication gap between Dreese and students.

Anelli said not being able to speak in the class was better for learning and “brings you right into it.”

“We had this one activity where it was kind of like hide-and-seek, but we did it in the school’s library and we had to try to give directions using signs. It was really interesting to see hearing kids who don’t know sign language staring at us,” Anelli said. “For me, it was just like ‘wow, this is what it’s like in [deaf people’s daily lives] of having people stare.’”