It’s time to get the show back on the road at Penn State.

With many performing arts groups halted from performing in person due to coronavirus restrictions, live theatre was largely absent from University Park’s repertoire in the past year.

After adapting to virtual options and limited in-person performances, theatre groups at Penn State are now set to return with full seasons of in-person shows this fall.

Amy Vashaw, the director of audience and program development for the Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State, said she believes audiences will welcome the return of in-person performances.

“I think people are eager to gather together again,” Vashaw said via email. “The arts can reach people in unique ways — building empathy for people with different lived experiences, creating moments of sheer joy and beauty, and allowing people to feel seen and heard. We all crave human connection — something the pandemic time robbed of us.”

While the Center for the Performing Arts has not officially announced its upcoming season yet, Vashaw said the center is excited to bring forth shows that “focus on engaging the artists on campus and in the community.”

Vashaw said people should expect to see an “eclectic” mix of live and virtual shows that highlight dance, Broadway, theatre, global sounds, jazz and classical music.

Scheduled for Sept. 16, the center will kick off its fall season with a free concert on Eisenhower Auditorium’s patio. Featuring the global artist troupe Mwenso and the Shakes, the concert will usher in the start of the Fierce Urgency Festival’s second year, which is hosted by the center.

“The concert includes an experience of original songs and expressions that journey through the kaleidoscope of Black ancestral diasporic music and traditions,” Vashaw said.

With the direction of the ongoing pandemic remaining in question, Director of the Center for the Performing Arts Sita Frederick said the center will remain vigilant in providing safe and entertaining performances this fall.

“We are being cautious about how many events we program for the fall and spring because there’s so much uncertainty still with the direction of the pandemic,” Frederick said. “But I think people are really craving to be in spaces together — safely.”

The Penn State Thespian Society will welcome back live theatre with plans to perform the musical adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s novel “Little Women.”

Brian Krall, the public relations chair for the society, said while the group has not set an official performance date for the musical, it will hold auditions for the show starting the first week of classes.

“We have a really great production staff behind it and a really excited group that may not have seen every traditional aspect of Thespians, but it's going to come forth in a newer generation,” Krall (senior-biology) said. “As a senior — seeing how the old and the new are coming together — I think this is a really perfect show for us to start back on.”

Krall said the Thespian Society is ready to embrace the university’s recent indoor masking mandate and will continue to adhere to whatever policies are put in place in order to bring audiences back into theaters once again.

On top of the fall musical, the group also has plans to hold a children’s show in the Schlow Centre Region Library downtown and its annual MasquerAIDS event, which is a fundraiser for the local nonprofit AIDS Resource.

Kicking off its first round of shows this September, No Refund Theatre will feature a range of performances throughout the fall.

According to NRT, shows featured in the first round will include “Love/Sick,” running Sept. 16-18, “A Stand-up Guy,” running Sept. 23-25, and “The Vagina Monologues,” running Sept. 30 through Oct. 2.

NRT’s second round of shows will begin in October, with a performance of “Barefoot in the Park.”

“All of the shows were chosen due to the fact that they can be performed successfully while carefully following the COVID guidelines that the university has put in place for everyone's safety,” NRT said via email.

Penn State Centre Stage will also welcome back live theatre this fall with a production of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” occurring Sept. 28 through Oct. 9 in the Playhouse Theatre.

Centre Stage will additionally feature performances of “Andrew Lippa’s Wild Party” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” later this fall.

“I think in a community that is used to gathering in person and has been away for so long, [live theatre] can provide a special place for joy and release,” Frederick said. “My hope is that these events will be very special for people.”

