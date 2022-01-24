For Gabrielle Davis, being a first-generation student at Penn State means “breaking boundaries” for her family and being “limitless” and “optimistic.”

As the first individual from her family to pursue higher education, Davis (sophomore-biology) said the journey hasn’t been easy.

“When I first came here, I was really scared, and I was nervous,” Davis said. “It’s been an adventure.”

Davis began her first semester at Penn State at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, taking almost exclusively online courses. Due to this, she didn’t get involved in many extracurriculars and found it hard to network with others.

A first-generation student is defined as one whose parents didn’t complete a four-year college degree, according to the Center for First-Generation Student Success.

Other first-generation students said they shared those difficulties when adjusting to college life — even those who didn’t have to deal with a global pandemic during their studies.

Shana Clarke, assistant director for diversity, equity and inclusion in the division of undergraduate studies at Penn State, attended Gustavus Adolphus College in Saint Peter, Minnesota, where she graduated in 2009 with dual degrees in sociology and anthropology and gender and women’s sexuality studies as a first-generation student.

As a Black, Jamaican immigrant from Brooklyn, New York, Clarke said the transition from diverse, big-city life to the “homogeneous,” rural community of Gustavus Adolphus College was “really jarring and confusing.”

“It was a predominantly white school,” Clarke said. “It wasn’t uncommon to engage with people who had never encountered, in real life, a person of color.”

Clarke said her peers threw “all of the stereotypes” of Black women at her, an experience she said “was a bit of a challenge” to learn the context behind the comments.

“As a first-generation college student, it can feel very much like you’re in a new world,” Clarke said. “The worlds [my peers and I] were living in were really, really different.”

According to Clarke, most of her peers came from upper- or middle-class families, which she said “influenced their perspective[s]” and “what they were able to do” compared to her financially.

She said she would often see her peers taking trips and vacations over breaks from school while she worked and earned money to pay for her education.

“There were a lot of subliminal things that communicated very firmly, ‘You don’t belong here,’ from socioeconomic status to race to academics,” Clarke said.

Clarke said fitting in was also difficult because of “an expectation” that she should “know everything” about the college experience from the start — including terms like “syllabus” and concepts like a bursar’s office and office hours.

“There are some things that just don’t make sense or that you don’t have a context for,” Clarke said. “The thing about higher education is sometimes we pretend or act as if those students should come in knowing these things.”

Patty Klug, director of the Chaiken Center for Student Success in the College of the Liberal Arts at Penn State, also graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College as a first-generation student, earning an English degree in 1992.

Throughout her tenure at the school, Klug said she “felt like an outsider” but wasn’t able to place why until much later in her life once she realized it was because of her status as a first-generation student.

“There was really no knowledge or anyone recognizing that that’s the experience that I was having,” Klug said.

Throughout her college experience, Klug said she felt her peers deserved better opportunities than she did despite having similar GPAs — which caused her not to strive for bigger and better experiences.

Klug also said her mentors at Gustavus Adolphus were more focused on her coursework and grades than they were on her future plans and job search.

“There weren’t really mentoring systems set up for that, there was no one to put their hand on my shoulder,” Klug said. “I felt like I had to do it all on my own.”

Gustavus Adolphus College established the First Forward Network in 2017, which aims “to provide sustained and intentional support” to first-generation students, according to its website.

As part of the First Forward Network, there is an email notification list for first-generation student news and resources and several programs, such as Gusties Attaining Interpersonal Networks, a STEPS online guide, a November Gustavus First-Generation Celebration, J-Term opportunities, a First Forward Month and several links to national first-generation student resources like “I’M FIRST” and “First in the Family.”

According to JJ Akin, director of media relations and internal communications at Gustavus Adolphus, the college offered “a series of supports” for first-generation students before 2017 and the First Forward Network — but these supports were scattered across the college’s offices, including its admissions office, financial aid office and diversity center.

Akin said “small events and networking” were led by its diversity center, while the offices of admissions and financial aid provided information to first-generation students about their various financial aid and awards.

When the First Forward Network was established, Akin said it allowed Gustavus Adolphus to centralize first-generation student programs and support. The programs, Akin said, are now “in one home.”

Similar to Clarke, Klug said her financial situation forced her to work over breaks and during the semester while her friends took vacations and had fun in their free time.

Klug said financial aid the federal government offered to struggling students has decreased, making it more difficult to afford education.

Kendall Mainzer, director of engagement for the College of Arts and Architecture at Penn State, was a first-generation student at the University of California Davis.

Mainzer, like Clarke and Klug, said she had to navigate the college experience on her own.

“My friends all had a lot more detailed expectations and involved parents,” Mainzer said. “Going without being able to check with anyone that I was on the right path was really hard.”

But, current student Gigi Lin said she doesn’t believe her college experience as a first-generation student at Penn State differs much from that of her non-first-generation peers.

For Lin (senior-integrative arts), the college experience “is what you choose to have it be.”

Lin said she took the time to educate herself about aspects she didn’t understand when she got to Penn State and became involved as much as she could in campus life.

“Just because you don’t have your parents to tell you about their experiences doesn’t mean you won’t be able to have a good experience,” Lin said.

Lin said her parents set a high value on education for Lin and her brother because of their lack of “privilege” as Chinese immigrants. No matter what path Lin chose, her parents said she had to obtain a college degree first, so she would always have a career option to fall back on.

However, both Lin and Davis said they feel Penn State’s first-generation student population is “overlooked.”

When applying to Penn State, Lin and Davis said they were asked whether they were first-generation students and marked that they were.

Four years into her Penn State degree, Lin said she hasn’t heard of any resources offered to first-generation students — nor has she met another first-generation student like herself.

Penn State student organization First-Gen Advocates aims to promote “awareness, advocacy and mentorship in order to further support first-generation college students,” according to its website.

The Penn State Student Success Center also offers resources for first-generation students, including links to orientation videos from New Student Orientation and a list of resources first-generation students may not be familiar with, its website said.

The university observed the National First-Generation College Celebration on Nov. 8, 2021, with stories shared and posted on Penn State News and the university’s homepage detailing the personal experiences of first-generation students.

This fall, for the second consecutive year, the Student Success Center supplemented the National First-Generation College Celebration with keynote speakers, prizes and giveaways, panels and a trivia night.

Having resources readily available for first-generation students can help to offset the lack of advice their parents can provide, Lin said.

“It’s always good to let the student body know what’s available because we are paying to be here, and sometimes, it feels like there are an overwhelming amount of opportunities that are available,” Lin said.

Davis also said she hadn’t heard of resources for first-generation students when she began as a freshman — something she partly attributes to the pandemic.

This past fall, however, Davis said she was able to get involved with the Multicultural Resource Center and take advantage of campus opportunities — which allowed her to connect with other first-generation students.

Davis also said she was able to meet and connect with other first-generation peers through Facebook groups.

These peers, Davis said, helped her manage the “rollercoaster” that was her freshman year at Penn State.

Clarke, Klug and Mainzer said they work closely with first-generation students in their various administrative roles at the university.

When Clarke was a student, she said one of the greatest aids to her college experience was doing as Davis did and interacting with other first-generation students she found through Gustavus Adolphus’ diversity center. She also said she formed relationships with the college’s “gatekeepers” — those invested in making changes to the college’s culture through their ability to control admissions and other administrative functions.

These relationships, Clarke said, were “instrumental” to her adjusting to the college experience and being able to “make it through relatively unscathed.”

Clarke said she dedicates a large portion of her role as assistant director of diversity, equity and inclusion for Penn State’s division of undergraduate studies to helping students overcome the difficulties associated with their identities and to the professional development of those students.

Many students who Clarke works with tend to overprepare and overachieve because they feel they aren’t doing enough, Clarke said — which she attributes to a desire these students have to represent their cultures and identities well to others who have less experience interacting with them.

She said a mentor of hers at Gustavus Adolphus helped her overcome her own difficulties related to her identity as a Black woman — which helped prepare her for the life of a college student and for the racism she faced as a Black woman in a primarily white institution during her studies.

“Having someone be honest and real with me from the beginning was helpful because when I encountered [racism], I didn’t feel like I had done something wrong,” Clarke said. “It was something that was expected. It was something that was recognized.”

Clarke said she hopes to prepare her own students the same way her mentor did when she was beginning her college career through preparation beginning with empathy.

“You don’t have to have the exact experiences to be empathetic, and yet because I’ve had some similar experiences, I think that helps me to be even more empathetic and to feel more real,” Clarke said.

Empathy is a tactic Mainzer said she also employs when attempting to help her students in Penn State’s College of Arts and Architecture.

Mainzer said she experienced imposter syndrome in college — feeling like one doesn’t belong, isn’t deserving of achievements and isn’t as competent or intelligent as their peers, according to Psychology Today — and she said she uses her experiences to help her students.

“We all feel like we don’t belong sometimes,” Mainzer said. “I try to use my own experience to try to create genuine, relatable empathy with my students.”

However, Mainzer said empathy can be empty sometimes.

“It’s one thing to say you have empathy, but it’s another thing to try to demonstrate it in a way that’s genuine and trustworthy,” Mainzer said.

In her role as director of student engagement, Mainzer said she connects students to resources, leads programming and attempts to address student needs.

The most important part of her line of work, Mainzer said, is to allow students to find their own paths by pushing them in the right directions.

In her work as director of the Chaiken Center for Student Success in the College of the Liberal Arts, Klug helps her students realize they aren’t alone in their experience and ensures they aren’t “guessing their way” through college.

Klug said she derives purpose from helping others with similar experiences.

Her department, Klug said, created pins one time for faculty to wear that identified them as first-generation students. The pins made a great impact on students, Klug said, as they could see themselves in faculty and staff.

Clarke said students can help their first-generation peers by avoiding acronyms in conversation and normalizing financial literacy and all experiences of college students. This will allow first-generation students to go from surviving to thriving, Clarke said.

Mainzer said helping others can have a ripple effect, and she aims to help as many students as possible — so they might help others.

“If I help one person, I feel like it’s enough of a difference,” Mainzer said. “But what if we can help [47,788] more, regardless of their experience?”

But for Davis, the most important thing a first-generation student can do is have pride in their status despite a fear of the unknown.

“It’s OK to be scared. It’s OK to be afraid,” Davis said. “You might be a little confused at times, but never doubt yourself.”

