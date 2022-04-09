Throughout the day Saturday, the Pan-African Professional Alliance hosted its 5th annual conference at the Pasquerilla Spiritual Center to discuss the current state of African affairs, addressing its key issues.

With the theme “Community Development Initiatives in Africa” the Pan-APA provided guests with a series of events, including research presentations, panel discussions and a keynote speech from Felix Kwame Yeboah, an assistant professor of international development at Michigan State University.

In his address, Yeboah discussed several key issues across a wide net of African countries and offered advice on how they should be addressed.

“I think it is very timely given the past three years of the pandemic, which have eroded some of the development gains, to think about development in Africa.” Yeboah said.

For both Dylan Vest and Yeboah, coronavirus forever changed how the world is seen and how issues are addressed — especially in Africa.

“I think coronavirus really just highlighted how globalized the world is,” Vest (graduate-international affairs) said. “It’s very nice for Penn State to be able to put on an event that really gives people a platform to talk about issues that are important.”

Yeboah outlined several key factors to drive community development forward, illustrating what it means to build upon the current strength of the African people to bring about change.

“Sustainable community development initiatives in Africa must recognize Africa’s evolving socioeconomic landscape, be Africa led and driven, people centered and inclusive, build on Africa’s strength, and be environmentally friendly,” Yeboah said.

Yeboah built on his idea of having community development initiatives be African people by discussing how important it is to take action and create better opportunities.

“Inequality breeds chaos, and we are seeing that all over the world,” Yeboah said. “When we think about development, we have to think about areas that maximize opportunities for people.”

In addition to change being a people driven concept in Africa, Yeboah emphasized how important the concept of community by outlining the idea of social capital.

“Community brings synergies. A community of ‘one dollars’ can do more than an individual 'one dollar' can do on their own,” Yeboah said. “Social capital and the connections we have with people are so important and ensures that even without money, people are able to meet our needs.”

Penn State student Tiza Ignatius Mfuni mirrored Yeboah’s messages of community and togetherness, and he shared his thoughts on what those concepts mean to him.

“For me, it's a collection of ideas, different contexts, different experiences coming together to talk about pressing issues, about our continent, the people, the diaspora, and Africans participation, and global international news,” Mfuni (graduate-geography and African studies) said.

Yeboah also expressed how the issues in Africa are no longer African only issues and encouraged the audience to take responsibility for ongoing issues in Africa.

“It is very fair to say that the kind of impact that Africa is going to have on the world will be shared with the young people in Africa,” Yeboah said. “The development of all African nations is a shared responsibility for all of us.”

Yeboah paired the ideas of responsibility and ownership together and outlined how the success of Africa is dependent on the African people.

“Africans need to take greater ownership of their development efforts,” Yeboah said. “Development for Africa without Africans is unsustainable and has many unintended consequences because I don’t know of any country or any area that has been developed by outsiders.”

In the latter part of Yeboah’s speech, he referenced how Africa is going to have more of an impact on the global market due to the vast resources and the number of opportunities available.

“We will see greater growth in economics around the world if our opportunities expand,” Yeboah said. “With this, we know that from whatever happens in Africa, there will be a difference in the world.”

Yeboah then shifted his focus to directly speak to young African scholars and the next generation of leaders that are willing to create revolutionary ideas.

“We will need bold and selfless leadership from leaders that are willing to take risks," Yeboah said. “We develop with ideas not with money. Money chases ideas. The biggest role for you is to come up with the ideas of what an African centric model is.”

In his final line to the audience, Yeboah offered a call to action to further build on the potential Africa has to offer.

“The Africa you and I love has great potential, but I also know that it can only remain a potential unless you and I are willing to roll up our sleeves and start taking actions that will transform countries from poverty to prosperity."

