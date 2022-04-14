Cameron Esposito, a lesbian comedian based in Los Angeles, spoke about sex, her stand-up comedy special "Rape Jokes and the Pride community at Penn State's Freeman Auditorium Wednesday night.

"Like all stand-up comics, my main goal is reducing sexual violence," Esposito said.

Esposito said her special was a reaction to the 2016 election of former President Donald Trump. She said the way he acted toward women, even the way he "tracked" former U.S. Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on stage during debates, resembled the way she's been "pursued" in her own life.

Esposito addressed rape jokes, saying sexual assault "can be funny because all topics can be funny."

However, Esposito said rape is often the punchline of jokes, which makes them "uninteresting."

If rape is the premise of a joke, and the punchline is something "that takes down the system of power," then the joke is "so much more interesting and should be funny," Esposito said.

Esposito also said no joke is "too soon" — as long as a topic is treated "as seriously as that particular topic demands."

"Airplane food, you can treat less seriously than sexual assault," Esposito said.

The event was hosted by Penn State's Student Programming Association and the Gender Equity Center.

Becca Geiger, moderator of the event and assistant director of the Gender Equity Center, said in "Rape Jokes," Esposito encouraged everyone to have gay sex.

Esposito said in gay sex, "there is not a standardized sex act."

"Everything is based on negotiation, asking questions and voicing what an individual likes," Esposito said.

Esposito added "that's not to say that queers are always nailing [sex]."

She then discussed consent, saying there needs to be more conversation around sex between sexual partners.

The question, "Do you like this?" can feel "unsexy." However, "'Do you like this?' can be delivered in a variety of sexy ways," Esposito said.

Esposito said one her favorite part of pride is the community and seeing a pride flag above Chumley's gay bar in downtown State College and wanting to go there.

She said a reverend from the Faith United Church of Christ on College Avenue, which has a pride flag displayed on its front, messaged her directly, asking to go on a walk.

"So we went for a gay walk and talked about Jesus," Esposito said.

Esposito said she has an "openness to other queer people, and I feel proud of them and proud of that in myself."

According to Esposito, queer people are one of the only groups who do not share identities with their parents, which creates an "unusual experience" to bond over.

Kevin Honz, who attended the event, said he came to see Esposito because she's an "icon."

Honz (graduate-physics) said he admires Esposito's "thoughtfulness and her openness to the hard things in life."

Esposito said she was "genuinely disappointed" — not just at the number of people attending but the type of people attending. She said the crowd was too "interested" in what she had to say.

"There should be more folks with their arms crossed." Esposito said. "There should be more people who don't want to hear this message, and actually, the [Penn State] administration and faculty could change that."

Honz said he agreed with Esposito about inviting those with different perspectives.

"No matter who you are, you're welcome in these spaces to hear and learn and have conversation about these difficult issues."

