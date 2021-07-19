Bill Burr AP
AP

Penn State's Bryce Jordan Center announced Monday via Twitter comedian Bill Burr will perform Sept. 10.

Tickets will go on sale on Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. on Friday.

The show will be the night before Penn State's first home football game, according to the Tweet.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.