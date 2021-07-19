Penn State's Bryce Jordan Center announced Monday via Twitter comedian Bill Burr will perform Sept. 10.

JUST ANNOUNCED! @billburr is coming to the @jordancenter Friday, September 10 – the night before @PennStateFball ’s home opener against Ball State.Tickets on sale Friday at 10AM.➡ https://t.co/fFPFxWlkP5 — Bryce Jordan Center (@JordanCenter) July 19, 2021

Tickets will go on sale on Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. on Friday.

The show will be the night before Penn State's first home football game, according to the Tweet.

