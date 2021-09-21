For Penn State students struggling with substance use disorders, the university’s Collegiate Recovery Community has offered a variety of programs to support sober living since its inception in 2011.

Stephen Fiehler graduated from Penn State in 2010 and said he experienced the potential harm of binge drinking firsthand.

In college, Fiehler said he struggled with his alcohol use and eventually “got sober” during his sophomore year in 2007.

Fiehler said the “tragic” alcohol-induced death of 18-year-old freshman Joseph Dado in 2009 led the leadership of Penn State Student Affairs to take a closer look at students binge drinking.

As one of few sober students on campus, Fiehler said he reached out to Vice President of Student Affairs Damon Sims to support his efforts to address this problem.

“Stephen was among those who first awakened in me a deeper appreciation for the struggles with alcoholism among our students,” Sims said in a statement. “I think it's fair to say that his advocacy, combined with that of a faculty member named Dorie Evensen, was the inspiration for the CRC.”

Sims said after he organized a group to look into the creation, representatives from Texas Tech University were brought in to “share their experience in the creation of the CRC,” which led to Penn State’s iteration of the concept.

“Ideally, alcohol would not be the central feature that it too often is in student life,” Sims said in the statement. “Their relationship with alcohol needs to be moderated in various ways, but the challenges doing so have been present among us for decades and through generations of college students.”

Fiehler said he suggested Sims create a more effective process of identifying and helping students — like himself, Dado and others — who had serious drinking problems.

The only mechanism for helping these students at the time was “the same as if you got caught holding a beer in your East Halls dorm… and it was the first beer you ever had,” Fiehler said, which was a series of alcohol counseling sessions.

“I suggested that we give them a proper education [on sobriety], proper intervention and support,” Fiehler said. “Like a recovery community.”

Fiehler said his collaboration led to what would eventually become the Collegiate Recovery Community and Lions for Recovery — the student organization for supporting a recovery community.

The CRC, which is managed by Student Affairs, uses an abstinence-only approach to recovery, which facilitates students’ long-term personal and educational goals, according to Jason Whitney, who has been in recovery since 1991.

Whitney serves as the program director for the CRC, which has dedicated space in the Pasquerilla Spiritual Center on campus, and is an assistant teaching professor in Penn State’s College of Education.

The CRC offers four peer-support seminars per week in the Pasquerilla Spiritual Center, in addition to two annual “celebration” events held during Homecoming and Blue-White weekends, Whitney said.

“Many of [the students in the CRC] have had pretty severe substance use disorders, and they would struggle to complete their education at Penn State without these programs,” Whitney said.

While the CRC is not a clinical recovery program overseen by medical professionals or a substitute for a 12-step program like Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous, Whitney said he works to “coordinate a community of students who are responsible for their own recovery.”

“If you walked into one of our peer support seminars, you might think it was an AA meeting for a few minutes,” Whitney said. “But there's a few differences — it's only Penn State students, so the age is much younger [than an AA meeting]… and the topics are very on-point for someone who's in recovery at Penn State.”

Whitney said these topics can include the fear of missing out and understanding students’ social “identities” once they’re sober.

“I’m trying to connect [these students] to a larger network of people in recovery and recovery services,” Whitney said.

Tyler Fishbein, as the president of Penn State’s Lions For Recovery, said he strives to nurture the connected student support community.

Fishbein (senior-biology) said the main activities LFR offers are sober events — such as movie nights and formals — to show “that you can still have fun without substances.”

“I’ve seen both sides of Penn State,” Fishbein said, since he was the president of a fraternity on campus before he began his recovery journey.

“I’ve been given this unique perspective… to see that I can still be here and be sober,” Fishbein said, “and still be happy in a place like Penn State that you mostly associate with drinking.”

Members of Lions for Recovery also devote their time to service projects across Centre County, according to Fishbein.

Lions for Recovery works with the Centre Helps Youthful Offenders Program — an education course for minors who receive drug and alcohol citations.

“I’ve gone to YOP and told my story,” Fishbein said. “One time, this guy came and said that his friend… was having really similar [drinking problems] and asked ‘how can I help him?’”

Fishbein said even if these outreach programs don’t directly help other “addicts or alcoholics,” they’re in place to “help them help another person — so they don't end up in our shoes.”

“A big thing about giving back is… letting the community know that you’re there,” Fishbein said. “As a Penn State student, I didn’t even know the CRC or LFR existed.”

According to Fishbein, this spirit of mentorship and leading by example is pervasive throughout the CRC, the LFR and Lions in Recovery — the Penn State alumni organization that supports members post-graduation.

“[Another focus of these programs] is to not make you feel so alone,” Fiehler, who was also one of the founders of LIC, said. “One thing we say in recovery is, ‘I want the hand of recovery to be there [for others] as it was for me.’”

Whitney said he believes mentorship is a “huge” aspect of the recovery community.

“It’s so important… the way these students learn how to be successful [in recovery] at Penn State is by watching other students who are successful,” Whitney said.

This dynamic is at the heart of the CRC, Whitney said, because older members and alumni have “a lot of wisdom to give” to younger members, who in turn grow to help incoming members by sharing the lessons of their recovery.

Whitney said once students are solidified in their recovery, their level of academic and personal success “is really crazy.”

“It just goes to show that without support, these are students who… would not succeed at all at Penn State,” Whitney said. “But with support, they typically outperform the average student.”

In the future, Whitney said he hopes to minimize the social stigma around substance use disorders and being in recovery.

Whitney said he also wants to build a program so strong “there’s no way [students] would choose to drink or use drugs in a problematic way,” and once students see the group, he said he wants them to see how much support they can get.

“I remain optimistic that students will increasingly fill their time with gainful, purposeful and meaningful activities, and that the crutch alcohol has become will be replaced by a healthier relationship with it over time,” Sims said in the statement.

While the social aspect of the recovery community is important, Fishbein said it is secondary to supporting students' sobriety.

“The main thing about being in recovery… is that we don't want to recruit people,” Fishbein said. “We want to make sure no one goes through what we went through… to show that I was able to succeed with the support of the CRC and that those resources are available to whoever needs them.”

