Penn State World Campus, the university's online institution, has been identified as one of the top accredited online colleges.
College Values Online, a website which seeks to "provide assistance in selecting the best college for each individual situation," according to a press release, ranked Penn State World Campus at No. 28 on its list of "30 Best Accredited Online Colleges."
The organization's list of the top institutions can be found here.
MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE
Penn State University Health Services announced Tuesday it will host two student flu vaccine…