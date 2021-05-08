Sunday commencement ceremony for Penn State's College of the Liberal Arts in Beaver Stadium has been moved to noon due to forecasted persistent rain, the university announced Saturday.

According to the release, graduates and guests will be able to enter at 11 a.m. when gates open. The college's program and speakers for the graduation event will remain the same.

The university encouraged those attending to dress for the weather. Umbrellas are not permitted in the stadium but ponchos and blankets are.

The rest of Penn State's Sunday commencement schedule will remain the same.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State releases May, summer semester coronavirus mitigation plan The COVID-19 Operations Control Center at Penn State released its plans for coronavirus miti…