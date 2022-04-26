On Tuesday, a coalition of nine student, faculty and community organizations announced it will hold a press conference and rally Thursday to address Penn State’s administration’s “mishandling” of AC70 Dismissal Procedure regarding the continuation of the firing process of Oliver Baker, an assistant professor of English and African American studies.

After a physical altercation with a counter-protester, Penn State student Avi Rachlin, at a vaccine mandate rally in August 2021, Baker was charged with harassment, disorderly conduct and simple assault.

On Nov. 8, 2021, Baker was found not guilty on one charge of harassment by Centre County District Judge Steven Lachman, while the other two charges were withdrawn.

Despite no further legal action taken against Baker, a university spokesperson said “Dr. Baker continues to be on leave pending university processes."

The coalition said it's demanding “transparency, accountability and rectification” from Penn State’s administration for its "apparent mishandling and unfair influencing of the AC70 faculty dismissal procedures in the case of Dr. Oliver Baker.”

The rally will begin at 3:30 p.m., and the press conference will begin at 3:45 p.m. — both at Old Main lawn.

The group claimed Penn State Administration has “manipulated the AC70 procedures” in three different ways — “by applying it to someone proven innocent of wrongdoing in court; by exceeding the maximum time limit usually set for the proceedings; and, according to publicly available record, changing the composition of the faculty-elected AC70 committee members in the middle of an ongoing case.”

According to the AC70 process, a jury committee has 60 days to hold a hearing and provide a verdict about Baker's status with the university to President Eric Barron, the letter said. However, the process has lasted "well over" 60 days, which is a "procedural violation," the coalition wrote recently in its open letter to Penn State administration.

The coalition is made up of the American Association of University Professors, Coalition for a Just University, NAACP State College Chapter, Students Against Sexist Violence, Schreyer Gender Equity Coalition, Liberal Arts Collective at Penn State, Centre County Democratic Socialists of America, Alleghenies Abolition, and Centre Pennsylvania United.

They claimed these violations are “unfairly influencing” the AC70 process, and the group said it will “demand answers and accountability.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State student charged in October alleged indecent assault on unconscious individual A Penn State student Kevin Plamenco was charged Tuesday after he allegedly groped another Pe…