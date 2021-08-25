On Friday, both students and teachers will unite at 3 p.m. on Old Main lawn to urge Penn State to implement a vaccine mandate and other coronavirus protocol, an event hosted by faculty members in the Coalition for a Just University.

Please join us for the Student-Faculty Rally to Vaccinate Penn State - Aug 27 https://t.co/IMs2p352Xv — Coalition for a Just University at Penn State (@cju_psu) August 25, 2021

The "Student-Faculty Unity Rally" is open to people from all over Pennsylvania, the CJU said, and those who attend should wear masks and practice social distancing. Attendees are also encouraged to bring signs with messages directed toward the administration.

The goal of the rally is to “send a clear message” to university officials who have ignored previous student and faculty statements pushing for a vaccine mandate.

During a virtual town hall meeting on Aug. 3, President Eric Barron announced the university would not mandate vaccinations, though Penn State "is not impartial to them," and an immediate indoor mask mandate soon followed for all students, faculty, staff and visitors.

"We want to create space for expressions of support for a vaccine mandate at Penn State and expressions of concern about our unsafe conditions for teaching and learning," the CJU said.

The rally follows the open letter, which the CJU “officially” delivered to Penn State’s Board of Trustees and administration during its initial “Rally to Vaccinate Penn State” on Aug. 13 in front of Old Main, has garnered more than 1,260 faculty and 1,750 undergraduate and graduate students, staff, alumni, parents and community members as of Wednesday night.

The Penn State Faculty Senate, University Park Undergraduate Association and the Graduate and Professional Student Association have all asked Penn State to enforce a vaccine requirement. Instead of mandating full vaccination status, the university has thus far encouraged vaccinations by offering certain rewards and prizes for uploading vaccination cards to health records.

Penn State said 83% of on-campus students provided proof of coronavirus vaccination as of Monday.

Currently, students and faculty who do not provide proof of vaccination with the university are required to take a weekly coronavirus test. Students on and off campus will be tested weekly until they can provide proof they are fully vaccinated.

