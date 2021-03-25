Penn State seniors are required to register for graduation by April 14 in order to attend in-person commencement.

Graduating seniors received an email on Thursday providing further instructions on registering for commencement.

The email contains information such as the graduating seniors’ time, date and place for their in-person ceremony as well.

A second email will be sent out sometime in April for seniors to receive their tickets. Tickets for seniors and their guests are free.

On March 17, Penn State announced commencement would be in person from May 7-9. Graduates will sit in pods of three to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

For those who cannot or choose not to attend in-person, a university-wide ceremony will be livestreamed here on May 9 at 6 p.m.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State encourages students in Snyder Hall to test for coronavirus Following a large amount of reported coronavirus cases at Snyder Hall, a traditional residen…