Chickie’s and Pete’s has officially started serving at its new Bryce Jordan Center location, BJC staff announced Tuesday via Twitter.
The sports bar and crab house will be open at all BJC events, beginning with Tuesday’s men’s basketball game against Rutgers.
The menu of Chickie’s and Pete’s will include chicken wings, burgers, seafood and the chain’s signature, trademarked Crabfries.
RELATED
Penn State men’s basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry looks forward to THON game, students' return to BJC
According to Penn State’s Seth Lundy, the Nittany Lions didn’t touch the court for around 22…