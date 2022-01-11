Bryce Jordan Center

The Bryce Jordan Center pictured on Monday, March 15, 2021 in University Park, Pa.

 Ernesto Estremera JR

Chickie’s and Pete’s has officially started serving at its new Bryce Jordan Center location, BJC staff announced Tuesday via Twitter.

The sports bar and crab house will be open at all BJC events, beginning with Tuesday’s men’s basketball game against Rutgers.

The menu of Chickie’s and Pete’s will include chicken wings, burgers, seafood and the chain’s signature, trademarked Crabfries.

