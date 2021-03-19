“Chick-fil-A, you will be missed.”

In the wake of the HUB-Robeson Center’s announcement that Chick-fil-A will not be reopening after the spring semester, several Penn State students expressed opposition to the decision.

For some students, the Chick-fil-A was a HUB staple and a convenient and reliable place to eat.

According to Rel Balidemaj, she ate at Chick-fil-A at least three days a week, and she is now upset it will no longer be an option.

“I think Chick-fil-A is above all when it comes to fast food in the HUB,” Balidemaj (freshman-business management) said.

There for the waffle fries and the Chick-fil-A sauce, Victoria Pacwa said she is disappointed because nothing can compare to the fry-sauce duo.

Likewise, Daniella Jones said she is “distraught” over the news and is not excited about Chick-fil-A’s replacement.

As Chick-fil-A leaves the HUB, UPUA President Zachary McKay confirmed that the Slim Chickens franchise will take the vacant spot.

Upon hearing this, Jones (freshman-communications) said she doesn’t plan on trying the new chicken restaurant.

“We'll send a message, and we will boycott by not going to Slim Chickens,” Jones said.

Although this is DJ Krausz’s last year at Penn State and he won’t have to settle for Slim Chickens, he still expressed sadness at Chick-fil-A’s closing.

One of Krausz’s (senior-psychology) favorite HUB activities was to get his meal, do work and “drown [his] sorrows with Chick-fil-A.”

Krausz said he’s not surprised to see yet another fast food chain leave campus.

“I was at the Taco Bell vigil and got put on Barstool because I came with an ‘F’ sign,” Krausz said. “I would love to break the sign back out and attend [a Chick-fil-A] vigil and pay my respects.”

After enjoying the convenience of the HUB’s Chick-fil-A for four years, Krausz said he feels bad for underclassmen who won’t have the same opportunity.

Jones said it’s worse for freshmen who don’t have cars on campus because they can’t drive to the Chick-fil-A location on North Atherton Street.

Additionally, some students come from areas that do not have Chick-fil-A, and those students relied on Penn State to satisfy their Chick-fil-A cravings.

Pacwa (freshman-finance) said she is from Puerto Rico where there are no Chick-fil-A locations, and she was angry when she heard the news of its departure from the HUB.

“I might email [Chick-fil-A] to see if they renew the contract,” Pacwa said.

Also “hurt” by the news, Chase Cunningham said he had actually wanted the HUB to give Chick-fil-A more kitchen and seating space.

“I was in favor of getting rid of Burger King and putting a full-sized Chick-fil-A there,” Cunningham (sophomore-molecular biology) said. “Who eats Burger King?”

With seemingly no way to reverse the decision, Cunningham said he had only one message for the HUB’s location of the fast food chain.

“Chick-fil-A, you will be missed.”